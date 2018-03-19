Menu
Second cyclone could head to Darwin within days

Cyclone Marcus created an extra playground for kids who climbed on the fallen trees it left behind. Picture: Justin Kennedy
Cyclone Marcus created an extra playground for kids who climbed on the fallen trees it left behind. Picture: Justin Kennedy
by JASON WALLS

ANOTHER cyclone could be headed for Darwin by the end of this week, as the clean up from Cyclone Marcus goes on.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Graeme King said there was a "moderate" chance the new cyclone would form by Thursday.

Mr King said the northeast Top End coast would be most at risk and impacts on the northwest coast could not be ruled out.

"It is too early to say how strong the possible cyclone will be and too early to forecast the rainfall totals that we may see as it crosses the coast and moves over land," he said.

"We will be tracking the system's developments very closely, and there is a chance that we will start to issue tropical cyclone advice during the next couple of days."

If the new cyclone eventuates, it will be named Cyclone Nora.

Topics:  cyclone marcus darwin weather

