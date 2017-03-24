Season opener to honour Pauly

BYRON Bay Rugby Club kicks off season 2017 with a big home game against Ballina starting with the newly formed Reserve grade 'Sandcrabs' game at 1pm followed by firsts at 3.15pm at the Rec Grounds.

" I'm so stoked the SANDCRABS have been formed," said club stalwart Matt Larsson.

"Rugby is a great sporting and social outlet and beneficial to men's mental health. The SANDCRABS have been set up with this in mind after the tragic passing last year of our mate Pauly. His loss has been a huge motivation for us wanting to get together again. It's good for blokes to be part of a team, a club and a group of mates. We will be wearing black armbands this weekend for our mate and will also pay our respects with a minutes silence prior to kick off.

Admission is free and you can follow the Sandcrabs: @suffolkparksandcrabs