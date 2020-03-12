Menu
Rescued runners Mountain Creek
News

Stranded men huddle together in terrifying night in bush

Ashley Carter
by
12th Mar 2020 7:40 AM | Updated: 12:19 PM
UPDATE:

TWO men spent a terrifying night huddling together to stay warm after they went missing during an evening run in Mountain Creek bushland last night.

A police spokeswoman said about 5.30pm, the two experienced runners, one aged in his 60s and the other in his 70s, left from Dianella Dr to complete their regular route in a group.

"This trail run includes running near the Mooloolah River along Kawana Way and also the Sunshine Motorway, and then back to their start point," she said.

It's believed they became separated from the other runners and couldn't find their way back to a track. When they never came home, the partner of one of the men reported them missing to police. 

The men, one aged in his 60s and the other in his 70s, were found just before 7am after a land and air search. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter began searching at first light this morning. 

Rescue pilot Brent Hall said the chopper crew had been searching for about 40 minutes when they spotted the men.

"They were well off the track and waving at us," he said.

According to LifeFlight, the men had huddled together to keep warm overnight.

"They were only in running gear and it had been raining all night, so they were very wet, but in really good spirits and had big smiles on their faces when the chopper landed," Mr Hall said.

"The guys told us they heard us, then saw the yellow and blue helicopter and started waving."

The pair were uninjured.

