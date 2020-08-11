Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
There are growing fears for a young woman and a child as young as two-years-old who were last seen nearly five days ago.
There are growing fears for a young woman and a child as young as two-years-old who were last seen nearly five days ago.
News

Search on for missing woman and child

by Anthony Piovesan
11th Aug 2020 6:54 PM

There are growing fears for a young woman and a two-year-old child missing from a regional New South Wales community.

Jackson Antaw, was believed to be travelling with his 21-year-old aunty Aimee Antaw when they were last seen leaving a home on Armstrong Crescent at Dubbo about 11am on Friday, August 7.

Aimee Antaw, 21, has been missing since Friday.
Aimee Antaw, 21, has been missing since Friday.

 

Police were alerted after the pair couldn't be located or contacted, and have concerns for their welfare.

Jackson is described as being of fair complexion, with light brown hair, hazel eyes and with a slim build.

While Aimee is described as being of Aboriginal / Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 163cm tall, fair complexion and with a thin build.

Officers from Orana Mid Western Police District are urging members of the public to help to locate them.

Anyone with information should phone police.

Originally published as Search on for missing woman and child

Jackson Antaw, 2, was last seen with her aunty, Aimee on August 7.
Jackson Antaw, 2, was last seen with her aunty, Aimee on August 7.
missing child missing woman police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Weather bureau issues hazardous surf warning

        Weather bureau issues hazardous surf warning

        News POLICE said people should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

        Northern NSW jobs numbers bounce back in June

        Premium Content Northern NSW jobs numbers bounce back in June

        News For June 2020, employment was estimated at 100,712, a loss of 6,699 jobs from...

        $1.6M in federal funding for roads, infrastructure

        Premium Content $1.6M in federal funding for roads, infrastructure

        News Find out what the money will be used for in Ballina and Byron shires

        Could mega dam result in massive water price hike?

        Premium Content Could mega dam result in massive water price hike?

        News ROUS County Council’s chairman admits there is still a lot of work to be done on...