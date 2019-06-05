Menu
Login
A boy (not pictured) is missing from a property in Maramie, northern Queensland.
A boy (not pictured) is missing from a property in Maramie, northern Queensland.
News

Desperate search for missing Qld toddler

5th Jun 2019 11:41 AM

A SEARCH is underway for a two-year-old boy who went missing on an isolated cattle station in rural Queensland yesterday afternoon.

The boy was last seen at about 5pm near the station's homestead on a property in Maramie, around 100km east of Kowanyama.

When the boy's family realised he was missing they and the cattle station employees launched a search of the immediate area.

Police were notified on Tuesday evening after the boy couldn't be found.

Kowanyama police attended the property last night and participated in further searches for the boy.

He was unable to be located before dark.

Additional police, SES and helicopter support are expected to attend the property today to help with the search.

According to Yahoo News, pictures of the child have not been released, as he is believed to be on a private property.

More Stories

editors picks missing toddler queensland two year old

Top Stories

    Classic long surfing weekend

    Classic long surfing weekend

    News TWO hundred signed on for Byron Bay Boardriders' the Ben King Memorial

    • 5th Jun 2019 12:43 PM
    Borrowers set to receive interest rate relief from bcu

    Borrowers set to receive interest rate relief from bcu

    News The interest rate cuts will be effective from July 1.

    Enova celebrates third birthday

    Enova celebrates third birthday

    News Enova Energy has celebrated a milestone.

    Who gives a flying fox?

    Who gives a flying fox?

    News Grants will help build buffer zones, revegetate flying fox habitat.