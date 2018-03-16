Menu
Search for stranger after selfless act for Ipswich pensioner

THANKFUL: Heather Hale is grateful a young stranger paid her grocery bill after she went shopping at Yamanto Woolworths yesterday.
THANKFUL: Heather Hale is grateful a young stranger paid her grocery bill after she went shopping at Yamanto Woolworths yesterday. Rob Williams
Hayden Johnson
A PENSIONER'S life has been made brighter and easier after a young stranger pulled out his wallet and paid her grocery bill.

Heather Hale, 84, was shopping at Yamanto Woolworths on Thursday last week when she was about to hand over a $50 note and pay for the $39.95 shopping.

It was then a young man behind her took out his debit card and swiped it for her.

"I couldn't believe it when I went to pay my bill and he said put that back, this is on me," she said.

"I didn't even know he was behind me until he tapped me and said I'm paying for it.

"I nearly fell over, I couldn't believe it."

The mother of 11 said she was stunned that there were still "young fellas like that in this world".

Mrs Hale said a small random act of kindness meant so much to elderly people, many who financially struggle.

"I live on my own so you can imagine a pension doesn't go far when you run a house," she said.

"It does help you keep your own home and a roof over your head.

"There should be more of it to help the old people. I'm grateful and I thank him."

Mrs Hale contacted the QT to publicly thank the stranger and promote the good in the city.

"We don't get much good publicity so I thought here's something," she said.

Topics:  groceries pensioner random act of kindness yamanto

Ipswich Queensland Times

