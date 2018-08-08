Police to resume search for missing man

Damien Roadley has been missing on Blue Knob Mountain since Wednesday.

UPDATE 2.57pm: RESIDENTS from Blue Springs at Blue Knob say police rescue visited the community this afternoon and have indicated the search for missing man Damien Roadley will resume tomorrow.

They were told a police rescue crew of four and a team of up to 12 SES volunteers would be at the scene in the morning.

UPDATE 2.10pm: A FRIEND of missing man Damien Roadley has called on the community to help find him.

Sam Dowsett posted this message to the Nimbin Hookups Facebook page:

Authorities unwilling to help and waiting for cadaver dog possibly by next week!

A Professional climber with lots of search and rescue experience coming up from Katoomba now to help coordinate search efforts.

Experienced climbers with abseiling climbing gear needed tomorrow.

Meet at Blue Springs notice board at 8am tomorrow, Thursday.

All involved in this group will need to sign liability waiver.

This is an extremely difficult task ideally left to professionals and the risks cannot be overstated, but we need what competent help we an get and if all that's available is untrained volunteers we still must do all possible to resolve this.

Fit, sure footed volunteers appreciated but NB: terrain is treacherous.

Donations to search expenses give to Nimbin Mad Hattery.

Although awkward, and I doubt he wants it, I'd love for us to at least cover the fuel bill for the absolute bloody legend who has dropped everything and left Katoomba at 4am this morning to help our efforts.

Detailed topographic map of Blue Knob, ideally 1:5000 or A3 photocopies, would be a huge help, please get to hat shop today.

Also any spare, accurate gps devices.



UPDATE 12.00: FRIENDS and family of Damien Roadley have expressed their disappointment in the police effort to find him.

Northern Rivers man Damien Roadley has been reported missing after he went camping at Blue Knob, near Nimbin.

Mr Roadley has been missing since Wednesday night when he called family to say he was concerned a camp fire had gotten out of control near his campsite at the lookout on Blue Knob Mountain.

Missing man Damien Roadley pictured with his family, partner Moon Jerome and children Hunter, Jett and Allirah. JASMINE BURKE



His friend Shae Hall, who was one of the friends involved in the search, sent The Northern Star the following email with consent of Mr Roadley's family.

His friends, the family and the community at large are sorely disappointed in the lack of response and assistance from the authorities in the search for Damien Roadley at present.

We believe that the authorities have taken the stance that the odds were against his favour of survival, and as such withdrew their active search a mere two days after his disappearance.

Although its conceded that those odds against are now increasing every day that he is unaccounted for, to make such an assumption a mere couple of days after his disappearance seems unbelievable to his friends and family.

Even if the probability of survival is low, the mere possibility should elicit a large search effort from the professionals as it has from individuals within his community.

Even the statement released yesterday by police painted the picture that there was a massive contingent of emergency personnel attending the search in the first two days.

By all accounts that have been relayed to those involved in the private searches, the numbers of those involved was minimal, no dogs had been deployed, although they have been promised on several occasions with the latest report that will have dogs there "at the end of the week, or early next week"

We understand the risks involved and we are very grateful to those who were deployed in those early days but we implore those in-charge of the management of such valuable resources to redeploy a contingent of skilled personnel to assist the community.

As although there are many eager locals helping in the efforts, risking their own lives, given the dangers involved the task should be handled by the professionals who are trained in such endeavours, and who are properly equipped.

Police have been claiming lack of resources, we would like to know what their search and rescue resources are tied up on that takes priority over a young man's life?

He is a well loved community member, doting father of three young children, and his family and friends desperately want to see his safe return.

If as they claim they are so under resourced in the area of saving lives then there is a massive disconnect from their priorities and the needs of communities that they serve.

Surely even bringing in assistance from external jurisdictions should not take this long.

The community have managed to organise their own professional climber who left the Blue Mountains at 4am this morning and will be on the ground tomorrow to assist in the efforts, but more professionals are desperately needed.

NSW Police Media have been contacted for comment.

Original story: TODAY marks the seventh day Damien Roadley has been missing on Blue Knob Mountain.

Mr Roadley of Blue Springs has not been since nor heard from since a phone call at 7pm last Wednesday night.

During the phone call he expressed concern about a campfire which had become out of control.

A resident said despite police issuing a press release calling for help to find Mr Roadley, they had not resumed their search of the mountain, which ended on Friday.

Locals vowed to continue their search for Mr Roadley.

On Nimbin Hookups Facebook page, Sam Dowsett called on locals to help: "We managed to organise a professional climber with extensive search and rescue ... (he will) drive up from Blue Mountains ... and will be on the ground Thursday morning. Any climbers with abseiling experience wanting to help search cliff areas Thursday would be welcome. Also need to collate between parties areas already searched. Thanks to all helping."

Mr Roadley is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 165-170cm tall, of medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

At this time of his disappearance he was wearing blue jeans, a dark grey t-shirt with a kangaroo motif on the back, a green 'Nimbin Headers' hooded jumper and hiking boots.

Anyone with information about Mr Roadley's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.