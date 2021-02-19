Search for ‘human’ bones on beach continues

The search for suspected human bones has gone into its third day after a member of the public found what is believed to be the remains of a forearm.

The search for more possible human bones has continued after what is believed to be a rib and a forearm were located along Maslin Beach earlier this week.

SA Police and State Emergency Service crews continue to scour the beach in Adelaide's south on Friday but have not discovered any further bones.

A member of the public was walking their dog along the coast when they spotted a bone, believed to be a forearm, on Tuesday evening.

Police have been searching for suspected human remains along cliffs and rugged terrain above Maslin Beach. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Brenton Edwards

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Fitzgerald on Thursday said the person took the bone home and showed it to a relative who had medical training.

He said the bone was then presented to police on Wednesday morning, sparking the investigation and a search spanning about 1km of the beach.

A second bone, suspected to be a rib, was located by police later that evening within a 50m radius of where the first bone was located.

Authorities continued their search on Thursday with a crew of about 30 people but did not find anything further.

SES have been assisting with the search. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Brenton Edwards

Inspector Fitzgerald said the suspected human bones were thought to have been at the beach between a few months and a year, but forensic analysis had not yet returned to confirm.

He said police were reviewing all missing persons for a match and were contacting their families.

"There are many people over the years that go missing for a variety of reasons, and at this stage, we're following up with a number of long-term missing persons that we're aware of and contacting their families," Inspector Fitzgerald told reporters.

"With human remains that are discovered by members of the public, a lot of those people aren't reported missing by their family or loved ones, and we have remains that are located of people who don't live in the area."

It’s the third day authorities have combed the beach, looking for any other remains. Picture: Brenton Edwards

Anyone who finds bones on nearby Moana, Seaford, Southport and Port Noarlunga beaches is asked to contact police on 131 444.

Those with further information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

