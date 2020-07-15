Menu
The search is continuing for missing woman Thea Liddle.
DAY TWO: Search continues for missing woman in Byron Bay

Liana Turner
15th Jul 2020 11:30 AM
THE search is continuing for missing woman Thea Liddle in Byron Bay today.

>>> 'I hope Thea is alive': Fears for missing woman

Police officers and a dog squad are searching bushland near Paterson St.

An extensive search was also undertaken yesterday.

Police said they were not treating the 43-year-old's disappearance as suspicious at this stage, but admitted her nomadic lifestyle was hampering their efforts to locate her.

There are fears for her safety, but police would not be drawn on what they think has happened to her.

Commander of Tweed Byron Police District Commander Superintendent said Thea was last known to be staying at a Mooball address.

She was last heard from on October 2, 2019 and has not touched social media or her bank accounts since.

More to come.

