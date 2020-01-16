Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Helicopters have been deployed to search for a 78-year-old woman, missing from a Blackall property.
Helicopters have been deployed to search for a 78-year-old woman, missing from a Blackall property.
Breaking

Search and rescue operation underway at Blackall

Jorja McDonnell
by
16th Jan 2020 2:35 PM

A search and rescue is underway to locate a 78-year-old woman missing from Moorfield at Blackall.

Muriel Macdonald was last seen by family at a Ravensbourne Road property spanning more than 3,200 hectares at 2pm yesterday.

Police and family hold concerns for her wellbeing as she suffers from a medical condition.

A search involving more than 20 people including State Emergency Service volunteers, government agencies, police and local residents have been attempting to locate the woman today.

Two helicopters and four trail bikes are also assisting.

The woman is described as Caucasian, around 160cm in height, of a solid build, with grey hair and dull blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000109191

blackall missing search and rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Spell & The Gypsy raised $1 million for bushfire appeal

        premium_icon How Spell & The Gypsy raised $1 million for bushfire appeal

        News THE North Coast fashion powerhouse offered its first pre-sale with all proceeds going to help a number of charities.

        ‘Dangerous’ supercell storm to hit

        ‘Dangerous’ supercell storm to hit

        Weather Rain on the way for most states

        Council reveals Australia Day ambassador for 2020

        premium_icon Council reveals Australia Day ambassador for 2020

        News The special guest has had a strong contribution to the sporting communities.

        Luxury Northern Rivers hotel tipped to sell for $20m

        premium_icon Luxury Northern Rivers hotel tipped to sell for $20m

        News SEE the boutique hotel on market in February with a multimillion-dollar price...