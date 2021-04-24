Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D’Ath and Dr Jeannette Young, Chief Health Officer give an update on Covid-19 at Speakers Green, Parliament House. Picture: Brad Fleet
Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D’Ath and Dr Jeannette Young, Chief Health Officer give an update on Covid-19 at Speakers Green, Parliament House. Picture: Brad Fleet
Health

Seaman on ship off Mackay tests positive to COVID-19

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
24th Apr 2021 9:38 AM | Updated: 11:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A seaman on a ship sitting off the Mackay coast has tested positive to COVID-19.

There was one new positive case overnight and two historical cases recorded.

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young revealed the new case during a press conference in Brisbane on Saturday morning.

The vessel, the MV United Grace, travelled from Japan and is now sitting off the Mackay coast.

Dr Young said there was no need for alarm

"Everyone on the vessel has been tested and one person is positive," she said.

"We've done that many times before."

Mackay Hospital and Health Service has recorded 21 COVID-19 cases - one case is active and 17 have recovered.

covid-19 covid-19 mackay dr jeannette young
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Air Force will be seen over our skies this Anzac Day

        Premium Content Air Force will be seen over our skies this Anzac Day

        News Full list of places and times so you can see the F/A-18F Super Hornet in our skies.

        ‘Inventive and versatile’ performers needed

        Premium Content ‘Inventive and versatile’ performers needed

        News Individual auditions will be held in May and they must be booked online.

        Byron’s billion-dollar brand is on the line, says mayor

        Premium Content Byron’s billion-dollar brand is on the line, says mayor

        News Mayor concerned community’s identity could be “tarnished, destroyed”

        Your news app experience about to get better

        Your news app experience about to get better

        News This is moving to a new home for a better digital experience