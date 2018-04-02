Seal's charm leaves fans swooning

SEAL fans were "Crazy” with excitement when the English singer treated the Byron Bay Bluesfest crowd to his smooth show.

It was easily one of the biggest crowds yet over the festival, with people flocking to the tent early to get a good spot.

The anticipation was easily felt in the massive crowed before he came on stage and Seal worked the show as to build the audience's enthusiasm as he went along.

Coming on stage dressed in black in perfect form he started his show with songs from his latest Standards album, treating punters to some elegant and smooth jazz (which my friend said reminded him of Sinatra-esk Christmas carols) before jumping into hits such as Kiss From a Rose and Crazy, where predictably the enthusiastic audience went "crazy” themselves belting out lyrics and having a dance.

With an genuine display of love for music the audience was wowed by his vocals and charm.

Highlights for Day 5

Hayley Grace and the Bay Collective at 1.30pm

Con Brio at 3pm

Dan Sultan at 4.30pm

William Crighton at 4.30pm

Chic featuring Nile Rodgers at 6pm

Jimmy Cliff at 6pm

Lionel Ritche at 8pm

Michael Franti at 8pm

Morcheeba at 9pm

The Califorina Honeydrops at 10.30pm