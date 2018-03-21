Sea of Thieves: Get your own sea shanty for launch

THERE'S been a lot of talk about the shared-world pirate adventure "Sea of Thieves" and Microsoft are celebrating its launch by going full pirate.

Xbox ANZ has hooked up with Australian pirate band Captain Hellfire & The Wretched Brethren to create the world's first 'Sing us a Shanty' service.

As part of it Australians and New Zealand fans will be able to get their very own pirate shanties while they play online via Xbox Live with the band.

The shanties will be broadcast live via Mixer, Facebook and Twitch during the weekend after launch for others to join in with the adventure.



The event's set for March 24 and 25, and the Sing us a Shanty service will be offered on a ticketed first-come, first-serve basis for fans.

Each pirate shanty will be personalised to the unique adventures and stories created by gamers in the "Sea of Thieves" multiplayer world. The sessions will also be broadcast live across the Xbox ANZ Mixer, Facebook and Twitch channels on Saturday and Sunday, from 10:00AM till 06:00PM AEDT.



The Xbox ANZ Facebook page will have more details on how to book a Sing us a Shanty session via Eventbrite.



Jeremy "Harbinger" Hinton, Captain of Xbox Australia, said the shanties were thanks to the game's theme and immersiveness.

"Sea of Thieves' is already such an immersive game by design, so it's only fitting we give fans the chance to get their very own shanties from a real-life pirate band."

"We're really looking forward to seeing and hearing the tales of adventure on high seas, shanties and treasured stories created between players and the band."



"Sea of Thieves" is developed by Rare and is available to play as part of Xbox Game Pass, the Microsoft Store and retailers including JB Hi-Fi, EB Games and Harvey Norman.