‘Scum’: Trump slams violent protests

Twenty-one people were arrested after violent clashes between Donald Trump supporters and left-wing protesters following the "Million MAGA March" in Washington DC on Saturday.

Police said one person was left in critical condition after being stabbed amid the chaotic scenes, with distressing vision showing some harassing the elderly, assaulting parents with their children, sucker-punching people in the street and shooting fireworks at outdoor diners.

An estimated 10,000 people gathered during the day to support Mr Trump's unproven claims that the election was rigged, marching from Freedom Plaza to the Supreme Court where a number of Republican leaders addressed the crowd.

Members of the far right Proud Boys group clashed with counter-protesters throughout the day.

As night fell, police lines failed to keep the two sides apart, leading to multiple attacks on small groups of rally-goers as they attempted to make their way back to their hotels.

Police filed a variety of charges including assault and weapons possession, with at least two officers injured and several firearms recovered.

Mr Trump, who briefly waved to attendees from his motorcade, tweeted furiously about the scenes on Saturday night and criticised Washington DC police and mayor Muriel Bowser.

"ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People. DC Police, get going - do your job and don't hold back!!!" Mr Trump said.

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, "Radical Left ANTIFA SCUM was easily rebuffed today by the big D.C. MAGA Rally crowd, only to return at night, after 99% of the crowd had left, to assault elderly people and families. Police got there, but late. Mayor is not doing her job!"

Several of the attacks captured on video took place as small groups of Trump supporters attempted to enter the area around Black Lives Matter plaza, near the White House, and were confronted by several hundred anti-Trump demonstrators, Fox News reported.

Footage showed Trump supporters, including families with children, being harassed, punched, doused with liquids, having their flags and hats snatched away and burned.

One video captured by Drew Hernandez showed a young couple being attacked as the women clings to her boyfriend in fear. Another showed an elderly man with a bike being pushed to the ground.

In one altercation, a Trump supporter trades punches and slaps with multiple demonstrators before a man holding a sign runs up and king hits him from behind, causing him to fall face-first into the street.

Several people run up and kick the man in the head as he's lying on the ground. The bloodied and dazed man was then walked to a police officer.

Another video showed a woman running up behind a Trump supporter and punching her in the head.

Later in the evening, hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside The Capital Hilton hotel where a number of Trump supporters were staying. Videos showed outdoor diners being attacked, including with fireworks.

Daily Caller contributor Matthew Miller shared video of what he described as an "all out brawl between Proud Boys and Antifa in the streets", after the group reportedly came out to respond to the demonstrators.

Ivanka Trump and Don Jr, along with other prominent Republicans, slammed the media for downplaying the violence.

"The media's silence on the violence against Trump supporters is deafening. After four years of calling them Nazis, at this point they might as well just dox them all or add the to AOC's lists for the Gulags. They are complicit in the violence. They are the worst of the worst," Don Jr said.

Ivanka wrote, "The media's near total silence about the physical violence being perpetrated against conservatives is shameful & dangerous. Just image (sic) the outrage and indignation if this went the other way. Violence is never the answer and instigators must be condemned and prosecuted."

New York Congressman and vocal Trump supporter Lee Zeldin said, "The President's supporters have a right to peacefully rally supporting POTUS just like his opponents have that same right. The physical assaults today by violent leftists targeting his supporters is abhorrent. The near total media blackout of the violence is terrible … & telling."

Mr Trump shared Mr Zeldin's tweet, writing, "The Silent Media is the Enemy of the People!!!"

