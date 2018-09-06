Sculpture is a welcome sight

MONUMENTAL: Corey Thomas' 12-metre high sculpture will create a silhouette of the lighthouse through thousands of stainless steel birds.

CAPE Byron Lighthouse stands at Australia's most easterly point, and a $55,000 sculpture reflecting this icon will be placed at the entrance to Byron Bay on Ewingsdale Road.

Byron Shire Council is commissioning artist Corey Thomas to produce the 12-metre high piece that will depict a silhouette of the famous lighthouse using thousands of stainless steel birds.

The work will stand on the new roundabout currently under construction at the intersection of Ewingsdale Road and Bayshore Drive.

Chair of the Council's Public Art Panel, Councillor Sarah Ndiaye, said she's excited that Council has decided to invest in this sculpture.

"This is a significant project that reflects some of the creativity, history and natural beauty of this area.” she said.

In June this year Council called for Expressions of Interest (EOI) from artists to create a piece of work for the roundabout with six EOIs received which were short listed to three.

"The budget for this installation is $55,000 and represents Council's biggest investment in public art, a key deliverable in Council's recently adopted Public Art Strategy,” Councillor Ndiaye said.