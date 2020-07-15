SCU makes a big call on classes, graduation

ONLINE: Southern Cross University has announced all classes will remain online for session three.

SOUTHERN Cross University has made a decision on their classes and graduation ceremonies as organisations still feel the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Classes for session three will maintain be delivered online while all face-to-face graduations are cancelled for the foreseeable future.

In addition, staff will continue to work from home after SCU decided their return will happen no earlier than September 1 instead of August 1.

Vice Chancellor Professor Adam Shoemaker said that the decision needed to be made in light of the recent COVID-19 developments.

"We are continuing to maintain our teaching and other operational activities with an abundance of caution until such time that the COVID situation shows signs of easing," Professor Shoemaker said.

Southern Cross University Vice Chancellor and Professor Adam Shoemaker has praised students and staff for their efforts during COVID-19 . Picture: Jerad Williams

Prof Shoemaker praised staff and students alike for their efforts under difficult circumstances.

"I understand what a challenge this is for students and staff colleagues. I thank them for their ongoing patience to help us get through a situation that is volatile and changing day-by-day."

In brighter news, the university reported favourable reviews from students after the transition to online learning earlier this year.

"At the same time, I am delighted to note the extremely high levels of student satisfaction with the quality of our online offerings in Session 1," Prof Shoemaker said.

In good news for students, the Southern Cross University recently opened their library again while complying with COVID-19 restrictions.

"We're doing everything possible to ensure the safety of our students and our staff, and for that reason we won't be offering a face-to-face service although there will be minimal staff present in the buildings," Acting Library Services Director, Alison Slocombe said.

"Books that have been used still need to be quarantined for 24 hours, and a 'click and collect' service will operate for lending."