Screenwriter working on ‘sassy, sexy comedy whodunit’

The Award-winning Australian teen show Nowhere Boys is one of Byron screenwriter Roger Monk's most well-known projects.

A ‘SASSY, addictive whodunit’ called The Unusual Suspects is the latest project for screenwriter Roger Monk.

The project was just named one of ten productions to receive a share of $8.5 million in funding from Screen Australia.

The Byron Shire resident is finishing the four-part crime caper for SBS with the rest of the writing team.

The series is described as “a deep dive into the inner workings of the vibrant Filipino domestic worker community and Sydney’s scandalous, cosseted Eastern Suburbs”.

Produced by Aquarius Films’ Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford (The Other Guy, The Unlisted), Mr Monk wrote the show with Jessica Redenbach (Rush), and Vonne Patiag (Halal Gurls).

The project was financed with support from SBS, Screen NSW and Cutting Edge.

Although the show has not gone into pre-production due to the coronavirus pandemic, the writer said the comedy will be the perfect show to watch at the end of the pandemic.

“This project came from SBS and it’s a new type of show for them,” he said.

Screenwriter and Byron Shire resident Roger Monk.

“In this case we are doing a crime comedy show tied up with a couple of well-known groups, like Filipino domestic workers and wealthy Sydney Easter suburbs.

“We have a cultural consultant, a Filipino Australian, so the Filipino community will be represented well with a variety of characters that will be empowered, relatable and very human,” he said.

Mr Monk has an established 20-year career in screenwriting, with hit teen series Nowhere Boys one of the most popular show he has been part of the writing team.

“The creative and arts industry is hurting, and with many people not being able to access support we hope we can safely start shooting projects like this soon, have New Australian content on screen while keeping people on jobs,” he said.