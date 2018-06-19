Menu
News

Scrappy draw for the Rams

19th Jun 2018 11:12 AM

ALREADY struggling with debilitating mid-season staff shortages, the Apex Digital Byron Bay Rams went into last Saturday's home matches against Alstonville a further five players down.

A 2-1 win sees the Reserves draw level with Villa in second spot on the table, just three points adrift of leaders Richmond Rovers.

There was no such luck for the Byron top squad, with the Rams narrowly avoiding their fourth straight loss with a hard fought 1-1 draw.

Byron's stalwart centre back, James Tomlinson returned to striker's duties and opened the scoring for the Rams just three minutes in.

When his high-flying header was knocked backed to him by the pressured Villa keeper, Tommo calmly turned and poked it back into the net.

That was, unfortunately, the last movement on the scoreboard for the Rams.

Despite dominating the scrappy Villa boys for most of the match, Byron couldn't capitalise on its many opportunities and remained just one goal up until midway through the second session.

It was Alstonville who finally managed to find the net, equalising on the counter attack. As the game ground on to the final whistle, tempers wore thin and there was little joy for either side.

Despite the recent slump, Byron remains in third spot on the table going into this Saturday's return clash with Bangalow at home at the Rec Grounds.

Reserves start the proceedings at 1pm and the Prems kick off at 3pm.

