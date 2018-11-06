Sco Mo’s un-Australian playlist backfires

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been accused of being unpatriotic by ignoring seminal Australian artists in his Spotify playlist.

SAY what you like about the 1980s, but it was a golden age for Aussie rock.

From INXS to AC/DC, Midnight Oil to Jimmy Barnes, the music industry was riding high.

Not to mention Kylie Minogue, Australian Crawl, The Divinyls, Nick Cave, Hoodoo Gurus, The Models, Icehouse and John Farnham.

But according to Scott Morrison, only one Aussie act was a standout during the decade that spawned some of our all-time rock classics - pop-funk band Wa Wa Nee.

The PM is copping serious backlash after producing a Spotify playlist that apparently reveals what he really thinks about Aussie music.

The playlist, titled Eighties Plus, features 146 songs by 92 artists. But there's only one Australian song - Wa Wa Nee's Stimulation.

Funk-pop band Wa Wa Nee made the PM’s Spotify list.

Topping the list is Prince's 1984 classic Let's Go Crazy - a surprise choice as most of us wouldn't have pegged Sco Mo as a fan of the Purple One.

Also released in 1984 - but overlooked by the PM - was INX's classic Original Sin the haunting anthem that soared to number one on the Aussie charts and became an international hit.

INXS made it big in the 1980s. But fellow Sydney boy Scott Morrison left them off his playlist. Picture: Getty Images

Showing his melancholy side, the PM opted for three Tears for Fears in his top ten - Mad World, Head Over Heels and the somewhat prescient Everybody Wants to Rule The World. The latter two songs were from the British duo's 1985 album Songs from the Big Chair.

That year was another big one for INXS, with their single What You Need reaching top 2 on the charts. It was also the year that The Models hit number one on the Aussie charts with Out of Mind, Out of Sight.

Scott Morrison loves British band Tears for Fears.

Mr Morrison's playlist included David Bowie, Madonna, The Smiths, Simple Minds, The Police, New Order, Soft Cell and The Clash.

One-hit wonder Corey Hart even got a look in - ahead of potential Aussie inclusions - with Sunglasses At Night.

In a scathing tweet, Labor frontbencher Tony Burke slammed Mr Morrison's glaring omission of seminal Aussie artists from the controversial playlist.

And for those who were wondering, the one Australian song promoted by our PM wasn’t from Chisel, the Divinyls, Oils, I’m Talking or even Tina Arena. It was (and I’m not making this up) Stimulation by Wa Wa Nee.#auspol #music #saveozmusic #cantmakethisup — Tony Burke (@Tony_Burke) November 5, 2018

Other music fans were similarly unimpressed, with one accusing him of "living in a bubble".

One Twitter user, @tankz77, wrote: "Seriously it's Australian music month and you fill your @spotify playlist with next to no Aussie music .... Add this to your playlist Am I ever gonna see your face again".

.@ScottMorrisonMP saw your spotify playlist mate. Fair dinkum did you not like any aussie music in the 80s? #auspol #AusmusicMonth — davethescot (@davehinnrichs) November 5, 2018

Another, @toninicho, posted: "Scott Morrison released a playlist to tell us how much he hates Australian music #unaustralian #auspol. Can't have been wearing his patriotic Aussie pin."