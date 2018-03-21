Scott Eastwood, John Boyega team up against alien invaders

A US ex-pat, Seanna has been writing about the Australian entertainment industries for the past six years and is also a documentary producer, photographer and scuba diver.

AFTER turns in Suicide Squad and Fast & Furious 8, Scott Eastwood sees more action in the new sci-fi film Pacific Rim Uprising.

The actor, son of screen legend Clint Eastwood, stars opposite John Boyega in the Australian-filmed sequel to Oscar-winning director Guillermo Del Toro's 2013 film about a war between humankind and monstrous alien sea creatures known as "Kaiju".

"I really liked the first film so I was excited about it," Eastwood says.

"I love it here in Australia and I love the air up there (in Queensland)."

In the fictional world, the globe's countries have united to create the Pan Pacific Defense Corps (PPDC) to battle the invaders. Operating out of bases around the Pacific, where the Kaiju originate from the earth's crust, pairs or trios of pilots operate giant robots called Jaegers.

Boyega plays the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father (Idris Elba's Stacker Pentecost) gave his life to secure humanity's victory over the Kaiju.

Jaegers prepare to fight Kaiju in scene from the movie Pacific Rim Uprising. Supplied

Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld, stealing and selling disused Jaeger machinery.

Eastwood's character Nate Lambert is a PPDC Ranger, one of the best pilots in the fleet, and heads up the training program for cadets. Nate and Jake grew up and trained together, and were best of friends until Jake ran away from the PPDC without a word to his compatriot.

"They were like best buds, so there's a bit of history there," Eastwood says.

"That was kind of hurtful for him to take off on his best bud."

But when the Kaiju return 10 years after the events of first film, Jake and Nate are thrown back together into a new chapter of the war.

Wearing specially made, form-fitting suits and hanging from harnesses for hours to shoot key fight scenes was a challenge for both actors.

John Boyega and Scott Eastwood in scene from Pacific Rim Uprising. Supplied

"It was like a dance we had to choreograph. It was especially challenging because we had to be in sync with each other," Eastwood says. "Luckily I'm a fantastic dancer.

"John was a great partner to have in this film. We worked really great together and saw eye-to-eye."

The leading men star opposite a handful of young actors, who portray the Jaeger cadets forced to swap their training for real-life combat.

"I think we (John and I) slotted into those (mentor) roles because of our age difference," Eastwood says. "They brought a lot of raw energy and acting ability to set."

Pacific Rim Uprising opens in cinemas tomorrow.