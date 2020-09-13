Scientist makes Chinese lab claim as Vic cases drop

A Chinese virologist who has reportedly been in hiding for fear of her safety has stepped out into the public eye again to make the explosive claim that she has the scientific evidence to prove COVID-19 was man-made in a lab in China.

Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a scientist who says she did some of the earliest research into COVID-19 last year, made the comments during an interview on British talk show "Loose Women."

When asked where the deadly virus that has killed more than 900,000 around the globe comes from, Dr Yan - speaking via video chat from a secret location - replied, "It comes from the lab - the lab in Wuhan and the lab is controlled by China's government."

She insisted that widespread reports that the virus originated last year from a wet market in Wuhan, China, are "a smokescreen."

"The first thing is the [meat] market in Wuhan … is a smokescreen and this virus is not from nature," Dr Yan claimed, explaining that she got "her intelligence from the CDC in China, from the local doctors."

The virologist has previously accused Beijing of lying about when it learned of the virus and engaging in an extensive cover-up of her work.

She had said that her former supervisors at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, a reference laboratory for the World Health Organisation, silenced her when she sounded the alarm about human-to-human transmission in December last year.

In April, Yan reportedly fled Hong Kong and escaped to America to raise awareness about the pandemic, saying she had to leave Hong Kong because she "knows how [China] treat whistleblowers".

From the early stages of the pandemic, reports emerged of doctors being detained after trying to warn others about the virus on social media.

VICTORIA REDUCES CASE NUMBERS

Victoria has recorded 37 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, signalling the third straight day of reduced numbers in the troubled state.

This was the lowest daily increase since 30 cases were reported on June 26. Saturday's figure is also lower than Friday's (43), which had fallen from 51 the day before.

But six more people died from COVID-19 in the past day, taking Victoria's death toll since the start of the pandemic to 716. All new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours were in aged care, Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed today.

Speaking in Melbourne, he revealed the latest fatalities included two women and a man in their 80s, and two women and a man in their 90s.

"It was only five weeks ago that we had 725 cases in a single day," Mr Andrews said. "To now be down to 37 cases (shows) the strategy is working. It is challenging out there and I know it is difficult but the strategy is working."

Mr Andrews indicated that the falling infection numbers meant regional Victoria was now on track to begin easing restrictions next week.

"Nothing is certain but regional Victoria remains on track to be open, and to take not one but two steps in the middle of next week," Mr Andrews said.

The state's chief health officer Brett Sutton said "we absolutely need to get to Monday" before a final call is made on regional restrictions.

The Victorian State Government also announced two key changes to lockdown rules in Melbourne - most notably, involving the personal care industry.

Beauty services will join hairdressers in reopening in the "third step" of the plan to ease restrictions. Before this, beauty and personal services would have been among the last businesses allowed to reopen. But now beauty and personal services, and hairdressers, will be allowed to open from October 26.

However, the change only applies to services where a mask can be worn. "This means that facials, face tattoos, face piercings cannot occur," Mr Andrews said. "But other services will be able to open.

Contactless pet grooming will also be allowed to reopen in the "second step" of the road map to recovery from September 28.

The announcements came as the total number of coronavirus cases recorded in Victoria since the start of the pandemic is about 19,800.

The average daily case number for metropolitan Melbourne has fallen this week and sat at 65.3 on Friday, down from the high 80s earlier this week. In regional Victoria it was 4.7.

The daily average case number is calculated by averaging out the number of new cases over the past 14 days.

The 14-day rolling average for mystery cases from an unknown source is 134 for metropolitan Melbourne and seven for regional Victoria.

Metropolitan Melbourne must reach an average daily case rate of between 30 and 50 cases over the preceding fortnight to trigger an easing of restrictions from September 28.

The latest Victorian figures came as New South Wales recorded six new COVID-19 cases over the 24 hours - four of those were linked to Concord Hospital.

VIRUS HIT UNITED STATES 'LAST YEAR'

Scientists have found the coronavirus began infecting the US before last Christmas, raising concerns about a possible cover up.

Researchers at the University of California found a "significant increase" in patient admissions carrying coronavirus symptoms months before the disease was reported to have hit the United States.

Between December and February, figures show there was a 50 per cent rise in respiratory cases compared to the previous five years - with doctors suspecting COVID-19 was to blame.

It was previously thought the first COVID-19 death happened in Washington State, after a man - who had no travel history to China - died on February 28.

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on March 13. China has officially said coronavirus was first recorded in Wuhan just before Christmas in 2019, but has been accused of covering it up.

The lead author of the new study - which appears in the Journal of Medical internet Research - said the new findings could help in the identification of future epidemics.

Dr Joann Elmore said "We may never truly know if these excess patients represented early and undetected COVID-19 cases in our area.

"But the lessons learned from this pandemic, paired with health care analytics that enable real-time surveillance of disease and symptoms, can potentially help us identify and track emerging outbreaks and future epidemics."

The news comes after the daughter of a UK coronavirus victim who fell ill last December says he and many more could still be alive if Beijing had not covered up the outbreak.

Jane Buckland told The Sun: "If China hadn't lied to the rest of the world and kept this hidden for so long, it could have saved countless lives."

At first, the virus was thought to have originated from bats being sold at a wet market in Wuhan.

But scientists and politicians, including US President Donald Trump, accused China of attempting to cover up that the virus.

Journalists also had their equipment confiscated after trying to report on the issue.

Dr Li, formerly a specialist at Hong Kong's School of Public Health, has said her supervisor first asked her to investigate a new "SARS-like" virus in Wuhan on December 31 - but that her efforts were later stifled.

She said she reported back that cases appeared to be rising exponentially but was told to "keep silent and be careful".

"'We will get in trouble and we'll be disappeared'," her supervisor reportedly said.

She has also backed claims that the virus came not from a meat market in Wuhan, and is widely thought, but from a virology institute in the city.

QUEENSLAND REFUSES TO BACK DOWN

Queensland's premier has choked up as she described the plights of Sarah Caisip and Mark Keans as "heartbreaking and gut wrenching" but is adamant her Chief Health Officer is making the right decision over the state's borders.

Visibly deflated, Annastacia Palaszczuk is not backing down on her state's strict border measures, saying it isn't her decision to grant border exemptions.

"It is absolutely heartbreaking … we're all human, but let me make this clear - I don't make these decisions," Ms Palaszczuk said on Friday morning.

"I said to the Prime Minister I would refer this case (Sarah Caisip) to the CHO (Dr Jeannette Young) and I did that … It's her decision, under the act.

"It is absolutely tragic … heartbreaking … families are not together at the moment. There are people all around the world waiting to come home. It is absolutely heartbreaking and gut wrenching.

"It's happening around the world.

"My job is to keep five million Queenslanders safe."

Holding back tears, Ms Palaszczuk said she understand how difficult it was for families who have lost loved ones, saying she had been in the same situation.

In response to a question from a journalist who said Mathias Cormann had described the premier as "cold hearted and nasty", Ms Palaszczuk said "these are difficult decisions and they are heartbreaking".

"I am human just like everybody else," she said.

"These issues hurt me deeply, because during this pandemic I've lost loved ones as well, so I know exactly what people are going through."

It comes as the state records two new COVID-19 cases on Friday, both already in quarantine. In the last 24 hours, more than 9000 tests have been carried out across the state.

Speaking earlier on Friday morning, Ms Palaszczuk said the measures the state had in place were "keeping families safe".

"You can't have a strong economy unless you have a the right health response."

Ms Palaszczuk yesterday hit back at Prime Minister Scott Morrison for "bullying" after he became involved in Ms Caisip's plight to leave Brisbane quarantine to attend her father's funeral.

The case caught national attention, and prompted Mr Morrison to make a private and public plea to Ms Palaszczuk to be compassionate.

In response, Ms Palaszczuk said the political divisiveness was "disgusting and disgraceful" and remained firm in her strict border measures as mandated by the Chief Health Officer.

Ms Palaszczuk has copped widespread criticism in the past weeks over her strict stance on borders, with Today show host Sam Armytage this morning saying she "can't believe this is happening in Australia".

It's also sparked questions about why the ACT is deemed a hotspot, as there has been no new COVID-19 cases recorded in Canberra since July.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said both cases had already been in quarantine and weren't deemed a risk to the community.

One of the new cases confirmed on Friday is the seventh member of one family to test positive, linked to the Queensland Corrective Services Academy cluster. The other is a confirmed community contact of a case linked to the Ipswich Hospital cluster.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Sonya Bennett addressed Mr Keans case, saying "there's a reason restrictions are in place."

She said there was a tough balancing act between ensuring compassionate grounds for exemption were granted, and protecting the community from COVID-19 transmission.

"I think there's many more cases, similar stories that are heartbreaking that the department are addressing," she said.

