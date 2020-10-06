Science of Great Barrier Reef tackled in online forum

Dr Peter Ridd speaks at a forum on the Great Barrier Reef organised by LNP candidate for Gladstone Ron Harding. Picture: Rodney Stevens

THE SCIENCE about the health of the Great Barrier Reef will be revealed this week in an online forum featuring some of Australia's most pre-eminent scientific and community minds.

Former James Cook University Professor Dr Peter Ridd joins Pioneer Cane Growers director Max Musumeci, Senators Gerard Rennick and Malcolm Roberts, KAP Leader Robbie Katter, and the National Irrigators Council's Dale Holliss in the forum broadcast on Facebook and uploaded to You Tube from 4.30pm on October 8.

Conflicting statements have been aired in the media about the health of the Great Barrier Reef, according to Dr Ridd.

Dr Ridd said the forum aimed to reveal the truth and expose the untruths.

Dr Ridd has called for an Office of Science Quality Assurance to be established as a matter of urgency, to eliminate any untruths.

He said this was to check the science being used as the basis of political decisions that impacted our farmers and everyday Australians.

Dr Peter Ridd and LNP candidate for Gladstone Ron Harding at the Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre. Picture: Rodney Stevens

"Do you want to learn about Great Barrier Reef science with the myths stripped away," Dr Ridd asked?

"Is the iconic and much-loved GBR really dying before our eyes?"

"The forum will feature data and findings from the Australian Institute of Marine Science, the pre-eminent GBR research institution.

"Plus the findings of Great Barrier Reef Marine Geophysicist Dr Peter Ridd, who has researched the GBR for three decades."

Dr Ridd co-created the marine science equipment that has been able to provide accurate and insightful readings on sediment and pesticides on the Great Barrier Reef.

Using these sensitive instruments, Dr Ridd has widely measured sediments and pesticides across the reef and discovered they only impact the inner reefs, which make up three per cent of the total GBR.

The warming of the ocean had also been blamed, Dr Ridd said, as an impact to the GBR, but it had been scientifically proven dozens of times, that coral grew faster in warmer water.

Dr Ridd said these and other controversial issues would be discussed.

An Australian Institute of Marine Science spokesman said CEO Dr Paul Hardisty would not be participating in the online forum.

"Before any dialogue took place with Dr Hardisty about this "scientific duel" all the arrangements had been made in advance; complete with a venue, format, timings, and predetermined topics.

"Dr Hardisty was not party to these arrangements in any way and no formal proposal had been made to him until he received an email request the following week to participate in the 'showdown'."

"All of AIMS' published work and data is openly available to the public. We will continue to take part in appropriate and respectful scientific discourse carried out in good faith, and remain focused on delivering the highest quality science for the nation.

"We will continue to reach out to and welcome farming groups, members of the public, and interested organisations of all kinds, to discuss the science we do, and share our data, findings and analysis."

To join in the forum live visit the Facebook page.

