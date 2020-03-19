Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
This follows the even better video of him hanging out with a couple of donkeys a few days ago.
This follows the even better video of him hanging out with a couple of donkeys a few days ago.
Offbeat

Schwarzenegger's strange coronavirus lecture

by Sam Clench
19th Mar 2020 2:35 PM

He appears to be speaking particularly to kids on Spring Break.

Here we see a very pink Arnie reclining in a jacuzzi, puffing on a cigar and delivering a very chill lecture to those who are not following the authorities' instructions to isolate.

"I still see photos and videos of people sitting at outside cafes all over the world, and having a good time and hanging out in crowds. That is not wise, because that's how you get the virus," he says.

 

 

"Stay away from crowds, stay away from being in restaurants and outdoor cafes. Especially now, in springtime, the older kids are going to the beach and celebrating and drinking and all that stuff. This is not a good idea.

"So stay away from the crowds, go home, and then we can overcome this whole problem, this whole virus, in no time. But you've got to go and follow those orders."

This follows the even better video of him hanging out with a couple of donkeys a few days ago.

More Stories

arnold schwarzenegger celebrity coronavirus movie star offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three rescued after narrowly escaping a crash in super yacht

        premium_icon Three rescued after narrowly escaping a crash in super yacht

        News THE super yacht had a close call with rocks at Cape Byron.

        Coronavirus NSW news special: all you need to know

        Coronavirus NSW news special: all you need to know

        Health Some of the top stories on coronavirus across our network

        Qantas delays new Ballina route, Jetstar cuts flights

        premium_icon Qantas delays new Ballina route, Jetstar cuts flights

        News MAJOR changes are on the cards for passengers using the Ballina Byron Gateway...

        Desperate plea for stimulus from Aussie sole traders

        premium_icon Desperate plea for stimulus from Aussie sole traders

        Business Calls on PM to offer support to sole trading small businesses