Schools Innovating to be Green

NEW Green Innovation Awards, an initiative to encourage primary and secondary schools to generate the innovative environmental ideas for tomorrow are being rolled out this year.

To be judged in May these inaugural awards are the culmination of a wide collaboration between Educators, Environmental Scientists, local Business Leaders, and Indigenous Elders.

The awards have been inspired by Dr Bridie Cullinane, a Goonellabah Chiropractor and 2005 Victorian Telstra Young Business Woman of the Year who wants to be involved in moving to a more sustainable way of living.

The aim is to encourage students to innovate in a 'green' way and for the students to be acknowledged in a way that shows them their contribution is valuable.

The awards are open to any age group and it is expected the Green Innovation themes will fit into the curriculum of Year 5 and Year 9 students. They will be judged in two categories: Primary School and Secondary School.

There will be a $300 prize and perpetual trophy given to the student and school with the best judged idea across the categories of: Water Efficiency, Waste Management, Green products or recycling used in building or packaging and Biofuels/Renewable Energy.

There is a limit of one entry per school and students can work collaboratively in classes or teams.

"The green innovation awards will be an opportunity for schools to showcase their talent in front of business leaders, politicians, and other community leaders,” Dr Cullinane said.

"Students will have the opportunity to hear inspiring stories from our region from businesses leading the way in green innovative practices as well as international award winning researchers.”

Schools are asked to register their interest by this Friday February 16 by emailing: greeninnovationnr@hotmail.com