Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Warnings are in place at Airlie Beach after a croc was spotted.
Warnings are in place at Airlie Beach after a croc was spotted.
News

Schoolies scare as croc shuts down beach

Rainee Shepperson
21st Nov 2019 10:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CROC sighting off the Airlie Beach foreshore has sparked concern for schoolies celebrating in the area.

ABC Tropical North today reported that schoolies had been told they could no longer access the main beach due to the croc sighting.

The 3.5 metre croc was spotted on Tuesday, about 150m from the beach.

The Department of Environment and Science is investigating the reports and will carry out a site assessment.

Warning signs are in place and lifeguards have been notified.

airlie beach airlie beach main beach airlie beach schoolies croc sighting crocwatch des editors picks schoolies 2019
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Uber driver facing rape charge

    Uber driver facing rape charge
    • 21st Nov 2019 12:44 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five ways to help during bushfires

        premium_icon Five ways to help during bushfires

        News THERE are many ways to assist your community during natural disasters such as bushfires, floods and storms.

        Inside SBW’s brutal Byron Bay boot camp

        premium_icon Inside SBW’s brutal Byron Bay boot camp

        Rugby League We go inside Sonny Bill Williams’ brutal Byron Bay rugby boot camp.

        Man guilty of dog rape, sexual assault back in court

        premium_icon Man guilty of dog rape, sexual assault back in court

        Crime The Bangalow man has pleaded guilty to 96 charges

        Praying for rain just doesn't cut it

        premium_icon Praying for rain just doesn't cut it

        Opinion Places are burning that have not burned in recorded history