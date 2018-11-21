School saves Housie

FULL HOUSE: New Housie co-ordinator, Kate Paige, with some of the kids who are excited that Housie will be on again this summer.

SUMMER just wouldn't be summer without a trip to the Brunswick Housie Tent during the holidays.

This year, the Brunswick Heads Public School P&C has taken on the mammoth task of running the show and they are looking forward to the local community continuing to show their love for Housie by joining in the volunteering fun.

"Everyone loves the old-fashioned fun the Housie tent delivers each year but the reality is that it takes hundreds of hours of work and more than 500

volunteer shifts to keep it running,” said new co-ordinator, Kate Paige, a Brunswick Heads Public School parent who assisted last year.

"We call on the

fabulous volunteers from last year to get ready to

sign up for shifts and we look forward to welcoming new volunteers into the tent.”

Volunteer roles include calling, running bats, being the tent banker, and helping in the pick-a-prize tent.

"All the regular callers love doing it and it's easy to get the hang of, so if you've ever thought about it, and can spare a couple of nights over the summer holidays, please get in touch now,” said Kate.

One person who volunteered last year was Ocean Shores resident, Richard Bradbury.

"I've always loved Housie so decided to help out,” he said.

"I never expected to get on the microphone but calling games, including all those two little ducks, was so much fun!

"I'll be volunteering again this year.”

The school would like to thank Ocean Shores Pre-School, who has co-ordinated Housie for the past two years and the Brunswick Rescue Squad, who continue to provide invaluable assistance after running the tent for many years.

Handover from last year will be smooth, with last year's co-ordinator Jane Saunders assisting Kate in the set-up and across the summer.

The Housie Tent in Banner Park will be

running from Dec 18 to January 20 and will be open Tuesdays to Sundays, 7-10pm.

If you are keen to help or would like to find out more, contact Kate Paige at brunswickhousie@ gmail.com or on 0478646535.