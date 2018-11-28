School protest obviously inevitable

FIRST of all, a shocking confession. I hate nature.

Its too wild and unpredictable for me, I can't be dealing with it.

If it's not some wave smacking me in the face with my own surfboard, it's a pointy stick in the garden poking me in the eye so I can't see the green ants climbing up my shorts to bite me on the groinal area.

I'm much more your pasty, inner-city arty type.

So if I hate nature so much why do I live in Byron Shire where we get nature coming at us uproariously, in plague proportions on a daily basis.

"Hey Kmart Kerouac, why don't you shove off back to the big smoke where there is no nature ,” I hear you say. Fair enough.

I hate being out there in nature in all its pointy, slappy, bitey glory but I do love the environment just like millions of other Australians love it as well.

We also want to know the environment - atmosphere, oceans, trees, reefs, rivers, wildlife and all - is out there, healthy and doing the things its meant to do, keeping us all alive and nourished.

But it isn't. Australia has just wasted the past eight years and six Prime Ministers either dithering or systematically and cynically avoiding doing anything about climate change, such that many wonder whether we may have passed the critical point at which climate collapse is inevitable, no matter what we do now.

Instead we have wasted our time worrying mainly about our borders and brown people.

So its inevitable that the next generation will step up.

Hence tomorrow's School Strike for Climate Change - a piece of non-sanctioned civil disobedience, a cry for help, a call to action from the generation that my generation has failed.

About 100 schools in 30 towns are taking part.

Here in in Byron Shire they are meeting at 10am on Friday November 30 in Railway Park, Byron Bay.

And when I say my generation I mean everyone over about age 40. We haven't thought of our children's future at all.

We have mainly been focussed on our own superannuation packages, wondering how to keep the coal-fired, plastic-coated gravy train running long enough to deliver us into a comfy gated community retirement.

Under 25s know they may never be able to afford to buy a house. They are also watching the tawdry performances at the banking royal commission, feeling powerless, as big bank honchos grimace and smirk their way toward admitting they steal from both the living and the dead.

By rights those smirking honchos should get shoved in the back of a van and sent straight to the klink or handed a tooth brush and told they will be scrubbing the urinals on Nauru for the term of their natural life. But we know they will, instead, be Mercedes Benz-ed back in time for Friday's board meeting where the smirking will continue on an industrial scale.

Given all that, we here at the BSN are not endorsing tomorrow's School Climate Strike, we are merely pointing out the bleeding obvious. The School Climate Strike is inevitable.