"She was approached by a man in a faded gold van/SUV"
Crime

Man attempts to lure schoolgirl into car

by KEAGAN ELDER
17th Sep 2018 1:52 PM

A SCHOOLGIRL has reportedly been harassed by a man attempting to lure her into his car when on the way to school this morning.

Kirwan State High School executive principal Meredith Wenta issued a warning on Facebook, saying the student was approached by a man shortly after 8am near the school.

"A Kirwan High Senior Student was walking to school along Thuringowa Drive near Dan Gleeson Park, when she was approached by a man in a faded gold van/SUV," Ms Wenta wrote.

"The man harassed the student verbally, following her and asking her if she wanted a lift to school.

"The student was able to run away. The student is obviously shaken but otherwise is unharmed."

Ms Wenta said Kirwan Police had been notified.

She urged any witnesses of the incident to report what they had seen to police.

Ms Wenta advised students should apply 'stranger danger' principles if approached by someone they don't know and notify a staff member immediately when at school.

It is the second warning of its kind in less than a week.

On Thursday, Ms Wenta warned of a Willow State School student reportedly left shaken after being approached by a man in a black car.

