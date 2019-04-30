Menu
Login
Byron Bay Public School was in lockdown earlier today.
Byron Bay Public School was in lockdown earlier today. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

UPDATE: Teacher to have surgery after alleged stabbing

30th Apr 2019 10:39 AM | Updated: 12:56 PM

UPDATE, 1pm: A WOMAN is assisting police with their inquiries, following an incident at a school at Byron Bay this morning.

Shortly after 7am, police were called to a school on Kingsley Street, Byron Bay, following reports a man had been stabbed.

Police will allege a 28-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were speaking on the premises before she approached him with what's believed to be a pair of scissors.

The man, a teacher at the premises, suffered cuts to his face and arm.

The woman then fled the scene.

Officers from the Tweed Byron Police District established a crime scene and the school was placed into lockdown.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to Byron Central Hospital for further treatment. He's since been transferred to Tweed Hospital to undergo surgery in a stable condition.

Following inquiries, officers arrested a 36-year-old woman at a home on Beach Side Drive, Suffolk Park at around 10.30am.

She is currently being interviewed by police, with charges expected later today.

The lockdown was lifted before 11am, with the school operating as per normal.

More Stories

byron bay public school editors picks northern rivers crime stabbing
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Businesses rising with Sourdough

    Businesses rising with Sourdough

    News FLEDGLING businesses get the chance to pitch their business ideas.

    Despair is not a solution

    Despair is not a solution

    News Pub politics is the place to hear the big ideas

    Byron Shire Stars sharpen up their dance moves

    Byron Shire Stars sharpen up their dance moves

    News Get in early for Stars of Byron Shire

    Sally's story of hope

    Sally's story of hope

    News Boardriders life member walks a positive path.