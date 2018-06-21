School drama asks the big questions

HIGH DRAMA: Year 11 drama students from Byron Bay High School bring the powerful drama War Crimes to the stage next week.

BYRON Bay High School Year 11 drama students are presenting their powerful production of Angela Betzien's War Crimes next week in three evening performances at the school.

The story gives voices to five teenage girls from Cummergunja, a forgotten coastal town with limited opportunities. They each fight their own personal battles, railing against authority and each other within a culture of masculinity and racism.

The play has been directed and designed by the students themselves under the guidance of drama teacher Simone Museth.

"The students have taken on technical, design, direction and acting roles with professionalism, talent and skill with some even learning their lines in Arabic,” Ms Museth said.

Playwright Angela Betzien said the play reflects on the debate that ensued after a spate of attacks on war memorials in towns and cities across Australia in 2007.

"The play sets about stirring up some big questions about our national history, identity and future an what is sacred to us as a nation,” Ms Museth said.

Performances are on at 7pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, June 26 28 and 29 at BBHS Performing Arts Centre. Cost is $10 adult, $5 concession and $25 family of four.

The play contains themes of sexual assault, racism, teenage drinking together with sexual references and coarse language. It is suitable 15+ mature audience.