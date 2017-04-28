School celebrates leading principal

THE Coorabell Public School students and community caught principal Geoff Coghlan by surprise this week with a community celebration to mark his five years in leading the rural primary school.

The celebrations were led by Year 6 student council representatives Manon and Jude, with students sharing stories, songs and memories about Mr Coghlan's five years. The students were even more thrilled when recently retired teacher Mrs Crawford burst out of a cake in full song and dance and the entire school finished off singing and dancing to Celebration.

Simon Field, from the school's P and C, said Coorabell Public School fostered a "small school with a real family feel'' and the celebrations really captured Mr Coghlan's enthusiasm and commitment to nurturing "happy children'' who are eager to learn.

"The students, teachers and community expressed wonderful support and acknowledgement for all Mr Coghlan's efforts, leadership and achievements,” he said.

The school hit headlines in 2015 as it rocketed up NAPLAN rankings from 5681 to 67, and again in 2016 was front page of The Australian being ranked second on the Your School list of most improved results out of more than 6000 primary schools across the nation.