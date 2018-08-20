Parents declare ‘Open hunting season’ on transgender girl

CLASSES at a small school in Oklahoma had to be cancelled when parents threatened "open hunting season" on a 12-year-old transgender girl.

The adults took to a private Facebook group for parents at Achille Independent School District to unleash a slew of hateful comments on Maddie, a seventh grader, calling her "it," a "half baked maggot" and saying she should be stabbed, local station KXII-TV reported.

The post on the Facebook page drew parent's attention to the fact there was a transgender child at the school.

One even suggested it was open hunting season for transgender people.

"That's a threat against her life … that's scary," said her mum, Brandy Rose.

For the past two years in the rural school district, Maddie had been using a staff bathroom. But this year she moved to a new middle school building and when she didn't know where the staff rest room was on the first day of school "she used the girls' bathroom," her mother said.

Parents were outraged.

"Heads up parents of 5th through 7th grade girls," a woman posted in the Facebook group.

"The transgender is already using the girls bathroom. We have been told how the school has gone above and beyond to make sure he has his own rest room yet he is still using the girls. REALLY … Looks like it's gonna be a long year."

"We have made school board meetings over this situation last year but nothing seems to be changing," the post, which has since been deleted, continued, according to the Washington Post.

Even adults from outside the district joined in.

The Facebook group where the offensive messages appeared has since been deleted.

"Why are parents letting their kids be transgender?" posted one person.

One disturbing post read: "If he wants to be a female make him a female. A good sharp knife will do the job really quick."

After images of the posts circulated and drew outrage, the Achille Public School district announced it would be cancelling all classes on Monday and Tuesday of last week.

In some of the messages the child was referred to as a "thing".

The girl's family also filed for a protective order in Bryan County court on Friday against someone with the same last name as one of the parents making threats, the Oklahoman reported.

The school closed down for two days following the threats.

The Facebook group appeared to have been deleted by Wednesday - and the school had reopened.

Social media has been flooded with outrage following the attack on the student.

Maddie told an interviewer at the New York Times that since the Facebook posts went up she is now afraid to sleep alone at night - but that even though she's scared, she wants to stay in public school.

"I'm going to keep my head held up high and stay strong and go to school. And I won't let those bullies drag me down."

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been republished here with permission.