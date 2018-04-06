Menu
Login
Sport

Schluter savours winning medal after joining Fox on podium

IN THE POOL: Liam Schluter in action at the Gold Coast.
IN THE POOL: Liam Schluter in action at the Gold Coast. Quinn Rooney
Steele Taylor
by

SWIMMING: Liam Schluter says he is delighted his toil at training has paid off, following his medal-winning performance at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday night.

The 19-year-old Kawana Waters swimmer claimed a silver medal while the University of the Sunshine Coast's Daniel Fox snared bronze in the men's S14 200m freestyle on the Gold Coast, after an intense final.

"It feels amazing. It was awesome,” he said.

"All my work's paid off, all my training with my coach Michael Sage back home.”

He was watched on by family and friends and he said the support of the crowd was "amazing”.

Schluter touched the wall in 1min56.23sec. He finished with a flourish, behind England's Thomas Hamer, who won in a world record time of 1:55.88.

It was the 19-year-old's first major medal at an international meet.

Fox, who won the corresponding event four years ago, was third in 1:58.26, after qualifying for the final fastest.

The 23-year-old boasts medals from the London and Rio Paralympics.

Topics:  commonwealth games daniel fox liam schluter

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Avalanche of West Byron submissions hit council.

Avalanche of West Byron submissions hit council.

CONTROVERSIAL West Byron developments unleash a flood of submissions to Byron Council from community.

Ideas and effort needed for old Byron hospital submission

PLANNING: Meeting of stakeholders with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard at the site of the old Byron Bay Hospital

IDEAS and effort needed to keep old hospital site.

Bluesfest brings the Good Times

Michael Frante in the crowd.

Bluesfest leaves fans ready for the 30th anniversary.

Why is Splendour looking pretty in pink?

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Who runs the world?

Local Partners