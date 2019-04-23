ScarJo stuns on Avengers: Endgame red carpet

Scarlett Johansson arrives for the World premiere of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame.

Scarlett Johansson arrives for the World premiere of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Jordan Strauss/AP

Scarlett Johansson has yet again shown why she's one of Hollywood's most in demand stars.

The 34-year-old blonde bombshell looked absolutely stunning on the purple carpet at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles, wearing a showstopping silver strapless gown with thigh high leg slit.

Johansson, who plays the Black Widow in the wildly popular Marvel franchise, complemented her gorgeous dress by styling her hair in textured waves, while showing off her natural features with glowy makeup.

She finished off her look with gold accessories, including a bracelet inspired by the Infinity Gauntlet.

Scarlett Johansson arrives at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Jordan Strauss/AP

ScarJo looked smitten as she posed for photographers with her boyfriend Colin Jost, who is a co-head writer on Saturday Night Live.

The pair have been dating since early 2017, and were reportedly set up by Jost's SNL co-star Kate McKinnon.

Johansson's role in the Avengers films has helped her gain the title of the highest-grossing female actor of all time in North America.

In 2018, Forbes named her the best-paid female actor in the world, making over $40 million that year.

Johansson was joined by her star-studded cast at the Convention Center in LA for the premiere of Endgame, which is expected to make $900 million at the global box office after its release tomorrow.

The 22nd film in the saga is the most anticipated movie event of 2019.

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky were at the premiere, as well as Robert Downey Jr, Chris Pratt, Mark Ruffalo, Bradley Cooper, Chris Evans, Gwyneth Paltrow, Benedict Cumberbatch and Brie Larson.

Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth arrive at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Jordan Strauss/AP

Pop star Miley Cyrus and her husband Liam Hemsworth also made a surprise appearance.

Liam Hemsworth, left, and Miley Cyrus arrive at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame. Jordan Strauss/AP

Brie Larson takes a selfie with a fan as she arrives at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Chris Pizzello/AP

Katherine Schwarzenegger, left, and Chris Pratt arrive at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Chris Pizzello/AP

Avengers: Endgame hits cinemas tomorrow, Wednesday April 24