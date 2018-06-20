SCAM ALERT: That email is not from the tax office

IT'S taxtime and police are warning people to be vigilant about tax scams.

Richmond Police District posted the warning to Facebook: "It's almost tax time, so keep an eye out for scam emails and texts pretending to be from the Australian Taxation Office".

"Not all of them are as easy to detect as the rookie efforts pictured. The ATO will never send a text or email asking for personal information, or to pay a fee for a refund."

So be aware, and don't be scammed out of your hard-earned money.