Say I do to having pets at your wedding

HAVING your fur babies at your wedding isn't just for celebrities, a Byron Bay wedding has showed.

A website created by Lismore-born woman, Deb Morrison has taken off with more than 20,000 users across Australia taking up its offer to care for pets.

The website connects travelling pet owners with local screened animal lovers who are paid to look after the travellers pets.

A Goldcoast local who got married at the Fig Tree Restaurant said she had a great experience using the wedding pet concierge service to make sure her dog was there to see her walk down the isle.

Beatrice used PetCloud's services in her hour of need when she thought her plans for her dog Bear to be there fell apart, and said it "saved the day".

The holiday house in Byron Bay didn't allow for pets and when other arrangements fell through, Beatrice said she was put in touch with Amy - a qualified dog trainer from Byron Bay - who made sure her dog got to and from the wedding venue.

PetCloud recognises pet owners are spending more then ever on their pets, $12.2 billion last year, and an increased in demand for premium services for their pets.

Ms Morrison gives some tips to make sure pets are ready for the day:

- Book your pet concierge and services well in advance to avoid last minute stress your four legged family member and any bridezilla moments.

- Give them a professional cut and bath as close to the wedding date as possible.

- Assign a pet concierge for your pet throughout the day and enjoy piece of mind they will be well cared for.

- Dress to impress with a cute tuxedo, bow tie, flower crown or even coordinate their outfit with the bridal party.

- Safe transportation can be arranged with your pet concierge or perhaps you require a pet taxi service.

- Your pet concierge will be equipped with a lead, water bowl, large bottle of water, wipes to clean paws and of course treats.

- Maintain your pet's routine to keep them happy and relaxed. Normal meal times, adequate walks and regular toilets breaks are a must.

- Wedding Florals Health & Safety is important. There is a whole variety of flowers that are toxic to dog, cats and other pet, so do your research and find out if your blooms are 'pet safe', plus let your florist and ceremony decorator know.