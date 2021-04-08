Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two detectives are being praised for potentially saving the lives of a mother and child after coming across a fire raging in the shed of a local home.
Two detectives are being praised for potentially saving the lives of a mother and child after coming across a fire raging in the shed of a local home.
News

Cops rescue mum and child from blaze

by Grace Mason
8th Apr 2021 12:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO Innisfail detectives are being praised for potentially saving the lives of a mother and child after coming across a fire raging in the shed of a local home.

The officers were out patrolling on Saturday when they spotted smoke billowing from the Phyllis St residence about 3.30pm.

Innisfail police Acting Sen-Sgt Murray Jensen said they saw the shed was engulfed in flames so forced their way inside the home to find the mother and child asleep.

 

The shed was engulfed in flames when police arrived.
The shed was engulfed in flames when police arrived.


"They made them aware there was a fire and encouraged them to get out," he said.

"It's great they were in the right place at the right time and acted in a decisive manner, essentially saving lives.

The fire is being treated as non-suspicious.

The shed was significantly damaged, while the house also suffered some minor damage.

Originally published as 'Saved lives': Cops rescue mum, child from blaze

fire police rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Urgent call for post-floods home protection for all

        Urgent call for post-floods home protection for all

        News Authorities have been urged to carefully consider laws and regulations governing homes in all areas that might be subject to flooding.

        Man jailed for assaulting partner, punching puppy

        Premium Content Man jailed for assaulting partner, punching puppy

        Crime A South Grafton man has faced court over ‘serious offences of violence’ involving...

        Free temporary vehicle sanitisation stations open

        Premium Content Free temporary vehicle sanitisation stations open

        News They are a key measure to help keep drivers and passengers COVID-safe.

        Popular Sydney eatery brings signature rainbow pasta

        Premium Content Popular Sydney eatery brings signature rainbow pasta

        News “Don’t be upsetti, eat some spaghetti” they say, with more than 50 per cent of the...