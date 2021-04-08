Cops rescue mum and child from blaze

Two detectives are being praised for potentially saving the lives of a mother and child after coming across a fire raging in the shed of a local home.

TWO Innisfail detectives are being praised for potentially saving the lives of a mother and child after coming across a fire raging in the shed of a local home.

The officers were out patrolling on Saturday when they spotted smoke billowing from the Phyllis St residence about 3.30pm.

Innisfail police Acting Sen-Sgt Murray Jensen said they saw the shed was engulfed in flames so forced their way inside the home to find the mother and child asleep.

The shed was engulfed in flames when police arrived.



"They made them aware there was a fire and encouraged them to get out," he said.

"It's great they were in the right place at the right time and acted in a decisive manner, essentially saving lives.

The fire is being treated as non-suspicious.

The shed was significantly damaged, while the house also suffered some minor damage.

Originally published as 'Saved lives': Cops rescue mum, child from blaze