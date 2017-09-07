Save a life in a minute

WORLD Suicide Preve- ntion Day is on September 10, and this year the Byron Youth Theatre (BYT) and Youth Activity Centre (YAC) are holding a Community Forum event, open to all community members to discuss how we can best support and protect our young people.

The event, organised by director of Byron Youth Theatre Lisa Apostolides, comes after the company's recent tour of their forum theatre production called Here Today.

Here Today allowed Year 10-12 high school students to actively explore solutions to bullying.

"Bullying is one key motivator leading young people suicidal thoughts,” Ms Apostolides said.

"Youth audiences were empowered by getting involved in the action, testing out ways of dealing with challenging situations.”

Byron Youth Theatre is now developing a new production funded by Northern Rivers Community Foundation which will explore how youth suicide is a whole community issue.

The Take a Minute, Save A Life event at the Youth Activity Centre on September 10 will start at 3pm with a presentation of a short video by the Byron Youth Theatre company followed by a panel of guest speakers including local psychologist Peter Chown, Frank Coughlan from Kids In Mind, Social Futures, Jillian Zaid and Megan Pollard from Stand By Support Service and Fiona Couch from North Coast Area Health Service.

Each presentation will aim to raise awareness, introduce strategies and promote building safety nets as individuals and as a community.

Entry is free and there will be cakes and refreshments on sale.

For more information, contact Lisa at byronyouth theatre2481@gmail.com.