Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

SAS soldier stood down over alleged shooting

by AAP
20th Mar 2020 8:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A soldier featured in an ABC report on the alleged killing of unarmed Afghans by Australian special forces soldiers has been identified and suspended from duty.

Four Corners this week aired footage from a helmet camera showing an Australian soldier shooting dead an apparently unarmed Afghan man in a field in May 2012.

A former SAS soldier told the program he saw three incidents of alleged murder.

 

The SAS ‘Soldier C’ trains his assault rifle on the Afghani man cornered in a wheat field. Picture: ABC/Four Corners
The SAS ‘Soldier C’ trains his assault rifle on the Afghani man cornered in a wheat field. Picture: ABC/Four Corners

 

Afghan villagers provided details as well, saying an SAS squadron raided the village of Sola in Uruzgan province on August 31, 2012, days after a rogue Afghan soldier killed three Australian troops.

Villagers were allegedly blindfolded and tied up, and a local imam and his son were shot dead.

The defence department on Thursday night said one soldier identified as "Soldier C" in the program had been identified and suspended from duty.

"The Australian Defence Force conducts its operations under strict rules of engagement and promotes a culture of ethical and lawful behaviour," the department's statement said.

"The welfare of ADF members is always a priority, including for suspended soldiers and their families."

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said she had made a formal referral to the Australian Federal Police regarding the "alleged serious criminal conduct of so-called Soldier C".

Senator Reynolds previously said she was "deeply disturbed" by what was aired in the report.

Originally published as SAS soldier stood down over alleged shooting

More Stories

Show More
afghan shooting crime death editors picks sas soldier

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        premium_icon COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        Health An expert adviser to Scott Morrison says travel bans and social distancing will stay until at least October, with predictions we'll have two million cases of COVID-19...

        Amended $40 million West Byron DA is on public exhibition

        premium_icon Amended $40 million West Byron DA is on public exhibition

        Council News IF approved, it would create 162 new lots off Ewingsdale Rd.

        20,000 jobs on the line as Northern NSW tourism suffers

        premium_icon 20,000 jobs on the line as Northern NSW tourism suffers

        News THE industry normally delivers $7000 to the economy every minute

        VOTE NOW: The top four places for coffee in Byron

        VOTE NOW: The top four places for coffee in Byron

        Lifestyle Here are your nominations for the best coffee in Byron