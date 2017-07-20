News

Sarain Carson Fox: from Standing Rock to Splendour Forum

Seanna Cronin
| 20th Jul 2017 1:00 PM
SBS Viceland presenter Sarain Carson Fox will be a guest speaker at the Splendour Forum at Splendour in the Grass on Saturday.
SBS Viceland presenter Sarain Carson Fox will be a guest speaker at the Splendour Forum at Splendour in the Grass on Saturday. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SARAIN Carson Fox feels right at home in Australia.

The Canadian dancer, First Nations activist and TV host is visiting our shores for the first time as a guest speaker at Splendour in the Grass.

RELATED: INFLATABLE KANYE ARRIVES AT SPLENDOUR

"It's the furthest I've been from home but, surprisingly, it's the furthest I've been that feels the most like Canada," she told The Northern Star.

"I think there are a lot of parallels between Aboriginal life and indigenous life in North America."

Of Anishinabe lineage, Sarain is a passionate spokesperson for her aboriginal community north of Toronto and spent the past year covering the Dakota Access Pipeline protests as part of her Viceland TV series Rise.

As a panellist on the Young and Black forum on Saturday, she will discuss what life is like for Indigenous communities in North America, as they mark the first anniversary of the Dakota pipeline protests.

SBS Viceland presenter Sarain Carson Fox in a scene from the TV series Rise. She will be a guest speaker at the Splendour Forum at Splendour in the Grass on Saturday.
SBS Viceland presenter Sarain Carson Fox in a scene from the TV series Rise. She will be a guest speaker at the Splendour Forum at Splendour in the Grass on Saturday. Contributed

 "There's been some movement with their legal battle," she said.

"There was an update just overnight that determined the environmental assessment was not processed legally, so we're in back in the courts again.

"No matter what happens with the pipeline, there are people who have woken up and are rising up to protect their sacred sites and the environment."

Rise premieres on our screens next Thursday, July 27 on SBS's Viceland channel.

"Rise showcases the resistance and resilience of indigenous communities across North America," Sarain said.

"I always felt I had an inherent responsibility to amplify the voices of my community.

"I had been following Vice since I was quite young and when Viceland Canada reached out to me it seemed like the best platform for this kind of work."

SBS Viceland presenter and Rise host Sarain Carson Fox will be a guest speaker at the Splendour Forum at Splendour in the Grass on Saturday.
SBS Viceland presenter and Rise host Sarain Carson Fox will be a guest speaker at the Splendour Forum at Splendour in the Grass on Saturday. Contributed

Sarain hopes to return to Australian to film season two.

"We were hoping to include Australia in our first season, but there was so much going on at Standing Rock," she said.

"Hopefully we'll come back for season two. It would be great to connect with everyone down here.

Keep your eyes peeled at Splendour tomorrow for Sarain, who will be exploring the festival before her forum appearance on Saturday.

"It's referred to as the Australian Coachella, so I am quite excited," she said.

SBS Viceland Presents Young and Black is on at the Splendour Forum between noon and 1.30pm on Saturday.

Topics:  sarain carson fox sbs viceland splendour in the grass splendour in the grass 2017

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'No-one dies from a pothole'

'No-one dies from a pothole'

IT MAY have been a throwaway line in a council meeting, but it has taken on an eerie, omen-like prophecy from the mouth of the Byron mayor.

Do you fancy a run to Bruns from Byron?

The annual Brunswick to Byron fun run is on again.

Running is fun with friends and you can get a great discount

Chance to have more say on rural land use

The Byron Creek Farm team at their Coopers Shoot property.

Extension of exhibition period for Byron Shire Rural Land Use

Getting ready for swim season in Mullum

WATER WORKS: Mullumbimby pool is being repaired ready for the school holidays in September.

Mullum residents will see the water in the local pool start to clear

Local Partners

C3 cares offering groceries and op shop

BEHIND the doors of the nondescript building used by the C3 Church in Byron Bay's industrial area is a buzz of activity.

Brunswick Valley's worthy club with a VIEW

Betty Byrnes, Jenny Maslen, Brenda Caligeros and Marion Galvin from Brunswick Valley VIEW display just a few of the many bags they have made.

Brunswick Valley VIEW Club have donated 1300 library bags

UPDATED: (Inflatable) Kanye has arrived at Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

You can jump around inside his giant head

Expect a hard chat at this year's Splendour Forum

Australian comedian Tom Gleeson will host a political forum at Splendour.

Send you questions using the hashtag #qandasitg

Can't make it to Splendour? Fear not and listen up

BACKSTAGE: Former Triple J presenters Matt and Alex at Splendour in the Grass 2016.

Triple J will offer live broadcastings and repeats all weekend

Lisa Wilkinson portrait wins Packer Room Prize

A PORTRAIT of Today host Lisa Wilkinson has taken out the Packing Room Prize in this year’s Archibald competition.

Ninja Warrior: What it takes to win it

Isaac Caldiero assesses Mount Midoriyama during Season 7 of American Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Only six people have managed to successfully complete the course

Game of Thrones creators slammed for new show

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

The show's creators have already been lined up to make the new show

LG's 77 inch wallpaper TV has $40k price tag

LG's wallpaper TV shows off over 1 Billion colours in Active HDR with an integrated Dolby Vision™Dolby Atmos Soundbar.

Television that had tech journalists from around the world drooling

Samsung unveils Galaxy Book and Galaxy Tab S3 pricing

Samsung Galaxy Book

The ranges cater for both Android and Windows platforms

Tough Thursday? Little Prince George can relate

THURSDAY is a tough one for most of us.

Versaille's cross-dressing warrior a dream role

Alexander Vlahos in a scene from season two of the TV series Versailles.

Drama's larger-than-life French aristocrat well ahead of his time.

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 19th...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Character filled hinterland property

624 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 4 3 Contact Agent

Enjoy your very own nature retreat with this gorgeous secluded property. Set on just over 37 acres with a charming, renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom timber...

Development Site in Main St with Huge Street Frontage

Lot 10 Federal Drive, Federal 2480

House 4 2 Offers...

This 4000m2 rare parcel of land right in the main street of Federal offers incredible development potential and huge street frontage. The northern end of the...

Prime Industrial Opportunity!

2/70 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 1 1 $445,000 to...

Excellent commercial space in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate. This warehouse is ideally positioned in a fantastic complex within easy walking distance to...

Character Home In Town - Dual Occupancy Potential

46 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,200,000 to...

Situated only a short walk to Byron Bay's CBD and Main Beach is this character filled home with separate guest accommodation. Set behind a privacy wall with...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Great position with views and easy walk to beach

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $1550000

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Prime Industrial Opportunity!

2/70 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 1 1 $445,000 to...

Excellent commercial space in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate. This warehouse is ideally positioned in a fantastic complex within easy walking distance to...

UNDER OFFER - INSPECTION CANCELLED!

9 Eureka Road, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 UNDER OFFER!

CONVENIENT COUNTRY LIVING on the outskirts of CLUNES Offered for the first time in 35 years is this 3 bedroom family home without a neighbour in sight. Set on...

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!