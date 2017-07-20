Sarain Carson Fox: from Standing Rock to Splendour Forum

SBS Viceland presenter Sarain Carson Fox will be a guest speaker at the Splendour Forum at Splendour in the Grass on Saturday.

SARAIN Carson Fox feels right at home in Australia.

The Canadian dancer, First Nations activist and TV host is visiting our shores for the first time as a guest speaker at Splendour in the Grass.

"It's the furthest I've been from home but, surprisingly, it's the furthest I've been that feels the most like Canada," she told The Northern Star.

"I think there are a lot of parallels between Aboriginal life and indigenous life in North America."

Of Anishinabe lineage, Sarain is a passionate spokesperson for her aboriginal community north of Toronto and spent the past year covering the Dakota Access Pipeline protests as part of her Viceland TV series Rise.

As a panellist on the Young and Black forum on Saturday, she will discuss what life is like for Indigenous communities in North America, as they mark the first anniversary of the Dakota pipeline protests.

"There's been some movement with their legal battle," she said.

"There was an update just overnight that determined the environmental assessment was not processed legally, so we're in back in the courts again.

"No matter what happens with the pipeline, there are people who have woken up and are rising up to protect their sacred sites and the environment."

Rise premieres on our screens next Thursday, July 27 on SBS's Viceland channel.

"Rise showcases the resistance and resilience of indigenous communities across North America," Sarain said.

"I always felt I had an inherent responsibility to amplify the voices of my community.

"I had been following Vice since I was quite young and when Viceland Canada reached out to me it seemed like the best platform for this kind of work."

SBS Viceland presenter and Rise host Sarain Carson Fox will be a guest speaker at the Splendour Forum at Splendour in the Grass on Saturday. Contributed

Sarain hopes to return to Australian to film season two.

"We were hoping to include Australia in our first season, but there was so much going on at Standing Rock," she said.

"Hopefully we'll come back for season two. It would be great to connect with everyone down here.

Keep your eyes peeled at Splendour tomorrow for Sarain, who will be exploring the festival before her forum appearance on Saturday.

"It's referred to as the Australian Coachella, so I am quite excited," she said.

SBS Viceland Presents Young and Black is on at the Splendour Forum between noon and 1.30pm on Saturday.