MAFS star reveals baby joy
MARRIED At First Sight star Sarah Roza has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.
The glamorous 39-year-old, who has openly talked about her desire to be a mother, took to Instagram to share her happy news.
Melbourne-based Roza's joyous post implied that she became pregnant via IVF and will be a sole parent.
The curvaceous star won the hearts of fans in the last season of Married At First Sight with her honesty about finding love.
She revealed that she suffered a devastating miscarriage just 18 months before Married At First Sight aired.
She ended her relationship with co-star Telv Williams after the series finished and recently announced she had split from ex-boyfriend James Stephens.