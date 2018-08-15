Menu
Login
Sarah Roza of Married At First Sight has revealed her baby news.
Sarah Roza of Married At First Sight has revealed her baby news.
Celebrity

MAFS star reveals baby joy

by Staff writer
15th Aug 2018 4:55 PM

MARRIED At First Sight star Sarah Roza has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

The glamorous 39-year-old, who has openly talked about her desire to be a mother, took to Instagram to share her happy news.

Sarah Roza has revealed she is pregnant. Picture: Justin Lloyd.
Sarah Roza has revealed she is pregnant. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

 

Melbourne-based Roza's joyous post implied that she became pregnant via IVF and will be a sole parent.

 

 

The curvaceous star won the hearts of fans in the last season of Married At First Sight with her honesty about finding love.

She revealed that she suffered a devastating miscarriage just 18 months before Married At First Sight aired.

Sarah Roza and ex-boyfriend Telv Williams.
Sarah Roza and ex-boyfriend Telv Williams.

She ended her relationship with co-star Telv Williams after the series finished and recently announced she had split from ex-boyfriend James Stephens.

Related Items

Show More
baby editors picks mafs married at first sight pregnant reality tv sarah roza

Top Stories

    Koala tree planting volunteers needed

    Koala tree planting volunteers needed

    News HELPING koalas couldn't be easier at this Saturday morning's Koala Tree Planting Working Bee in Bangalow

    Collective is never letting up

    Collective is never letting up

    News Fighting against accommodation disruption

    Parmas serve farmers

    Parmas serve farmers

    News Remember to eat generously

    Music to make the Burning Man dance

    Music to make the Burning Man dance

    Whats On Northern Rivers band takes new music to popular US festival

    Local Partners