Sarah Jessica Parker admits Sex And The City was ‘tone deaf’

Sarah Jessica Parker has admitted that the all-white cast of Sex and the City looks ‘tone deaf’ in the modern times.

LIKE so many other shows made many years ago, Sex And The City hasn't aged particularly well.

The series, which ran from 1998 until 2004, has been called out for its attitude towards bisexuality (it's hard to forget Carrie Bradshaw claiming she's "not even sure it exists"), language towards transgender people (Samantha Jones described her new neighbourhood as "Trendy by day, tranny by night") and the fact that there is a serious lack of diversity in the cast.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, even its star, Sarah Jessica Parker, acknowledged that the show looks "tone deaf" in the modern era.

"You couldn't make it today because of the lack of diversity on screen," Parker said, referring to the fact the main characters are all white. "I personally think it would feel bizarre."

Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha made up the core characters.

When asked whether a shake-up of the original cast could be the solution, the actor was hesitant.

"I don't know that you could do it with a different cast," she said. "I think that's radical and interesting, but you can't pretend it's the same."

Parker added that for any SATC reboot to work, the show would need to "acknowledge the city is not hospitable to those same ideas."

"It wouldn't be a reboot as I understand it," she said.

"You'd look like you were generationally removed from reality, but it would be certainly interesting to see four diverse women experiencing NYC their way … It would be interesting and very worthwhile exploring, but it couldn't be the same."

The stars in 2003. Picture: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

It's certainly looking unlikely that Parker will ever reunite on the big or small screen with former castmates Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis again.

Plans for a third SATC movie were nixed last year amid an extraordinarily bitter war of words between Cattrall and Parker, during which Cattrall called her former co-star a "cruel hypocrite" who was "exploiting" her brother's death in order to restore her "nice girl persona".

On top of that, Nixon's recent move into politics (she's currently running for governor of New York) has also killed off any chance of her appearing in future SATC instalments.