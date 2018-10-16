Fergie throws shade at royal baby news

Sarah Ferguson may not have been too impressed by the timing of Harry and Meghan’s baby news. Picture: AP

Sarah Ferguson may not have been too impressed by the timing of Harry and Meghan’s baby news. Picture: AP

SARAH Ferguson congratulated her daughter on her wedding in a pointed tweet just 40 minutes after Prince Harry and Meghan's pregnancy news was announced.

As the news of the new royal baby swept the world, Ferguson - on what was also her 59th birthday - gushed that she was "so proud of Eugenie and Jack" after the lavish ceremony that saw 850 A-listers flock to Windsor.

So proud of Eugenie and Jack #wedding pic.twitter.com/HOS0oazLhz — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) October 15, 2018

The Duchess of York tweeted out the congratulatory message barely 40 minutes after Kensington Palace shared the baby news.

Indeed, at the very moment Kensington Palace announced the news, Fergie posted a tweet thanking the designer of her dress for the outfit she wore at her daughter Eugenie's wedding last Friday.

Harry and Meghan are said to have shared their baby news with the royal family on Friday as Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank at St George's chapel, Windsor.

By choosing the wedding day to break the news to their family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have broken an unwritten rule of sharing big news at a wedding, and possibly taking attention away from the bride, reports The Sun.

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice with the bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Picture: AP

But Fergie wasn't done. She later added: "Andrew and I are proud to welcome Jack to the York family."

The proud mum shared a series of photos of her daughter's big day, including the newlyweds leaving the church after the wedding.

Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew, who wished his ex-wife a "very happy day" on her birthday, also retweeted one of Ferguson's tweets featuring Eugenie and Jack - also making no mention of Harry and Meghan.

It comes after pregnancy rumours for Meghan and Harry were confirmed by Kensington Palace, as the couple began their Australian tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had sparked pregnancy rumours during the royal wedding - held at the same chapel where they tied the knot just five months ago - when Meghan wore an oversized blue coat.

The 37-year-old's look for the big day was a far cry from the sleek dresses she has usually stunned in for royal events.

Andrew and I are proud to welcome Jack to the York family #wedding @TheDukeOfYork pic.twitter.com/L6Jrf3NOQX — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) October 15, 2018

Kensington Palace announced: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.

"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

Prince Harry and Meghan's baby will be the seventh in line to the throne.

This means that Princess Eugenie will be 10th in line to the throne.

The world can’t get enough of these two. Picture: AP

Eagle-eyed fans had been quick to suggest Meghan was pregnant after her attire at the royal wedding, as well as after she arrived in Sydney on Monday.

The Duchess of Sussex was pictured clutching purple binders in front of her stomach as she and Prince Harry, 34, arrived for their first international tour as a married couple.

Has Princess Eugenie’s big day been overshadowed by Harry and Meghan’s baby news? Picture: AP

Meghan, who has never been to Australia before, beamed as she was ushered into a car with Prince Harry.

The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to be "delighted" for the couple.

- with The Sun