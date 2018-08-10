Sara Huegill has shoplifting charges dropped

Sara Huegill arrives at the Byron Bay courthouse in Byron Bay on Friday. She is accused of stealing a pair of Bassike pants from a Byron Bay store. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

SARA Huegill, wife of former Olympic swimmer Geoff Huegill, has had a charge against her dropped today, after she was accused of stealing a pair of $2500 leather pants from a Byron Bay boutique.

The former publicist and mother-of-two was charged with shoplifting the pants from Australian label Bassike on Mother's Day in May, from Byron Bay's Island Luxe store.

Police alleged Huegill was caught with the black pants stuffed in her handbag after the store's manager followed her down the street and flagged down two police offices on horses.

But in Byron Bay Local Court today the charges were dropped on mental health grounds.

Mrs Huegill was photographed outside court wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and flared black trousers, with her hair slicked back into a low bun.

Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

A previous statement from her lawyer Paul Hunt said Mrs Huegill was suffering from anxiety and depression.

This explanation was also offered up in response to accusations she had ripped off her PR clients.

"Over a period of time Sara developed increasing difficulty with anxiety and depression which resulted in inattention to administrative matters such as company registration and Sara taking on more work than she could manage," the statement said.

"From late 2017 Sara became unable to fulfil her obligations to the full extent and clients became unhappy, which unfortunately compounded the issues Sara is facing. Sara deeply regrets the circumstances and apologises unreservedly to her clients.

"Sara has offered to make amends to clients, some of whom have chosen to ventilate their grievances through a court process, and others have approached the media. Where matters are before the courts there is no comment.

"As this is a matter of person seeking to deal with anxiety and depression, we would ask that people respect the circumstances and privacy of Sara and her family."

Sara Huegill arrives at the Byron Bay courthouse. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

Geoff Huegill has previously addressed his wife's issues on Instagram, saying good people sometimes make poor choices.

"At times, good people make poor choices. We all trip over and make mistakes and unfortunately, we let others down. But that doesn't make us bad people," he wrote on Instagram in June.

"There are no excuses for the poor choices, however, when we look back at a moment in time, naturally there are things we would all do differently.

"I want to extend my heart felt appreciation to those who have supported us and those who continue to support us in these challenging times.

"Naturally there are two sides to every story, and there will be a time, when we as a family will share our side.

"For now, my primary focus is to make sure that the health and wellbeing of my best friend is managed, so she can be the best person she can be for herself and for our family."

This isn't Mrs Huegill's first run in with the law.

She and her husband were given a six-month good behaviour bond for cocaine possession at the Randwick races in 2014.