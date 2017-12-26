Sara Connor gets cut to jail sentence

epa05640724 Australian Sara Connor is escorted for her trial at the Denpasar District Court in Bali, Indonesia, 21 November 2016. Australian Sara Connor and British national David Taylor, were arrested by Bali police over the murder of a local policeman on Kuta Beach. The body of police officer Wayan Sudarsa was found with deep wounds to his head and neck on Kuta beach on 17 August 2016. EPA/MADE NAGI

epa05640724 Australian Sara Connor is escorted for her trial at the Denpasar District Court in Bali, Indonesia, 21 November 2016. Australian Sara Connor and British national David Taylor, were arrested by Bali police over the murder of a local policeman on Kuta Beach. The body of police officer Wayan Sudarsa was found with deep wounds to his head and neck on Kuta beach on 17 August 2016. EPA/MADE NAGI MADE NAGI

Byron Bay woman Sara Connor was among several Australian prisoners in Bali's Kerobokan prison who were yesterday awarded a one-month sentence cut for Christmas.

The Courier Mail reported Connor and her former boyfriend, Brit David Taylor, with whom she was convicted of a role in killing a Bali police officer, was also awarded a one-month remission.

Connor did not attend the Christmas Day ceremony, to announce the remissions. But she did attend church on Christmas Eve in the jail.

The Governor of Kerobokan women's prison, Setyo Pratiwi, said Connor always participated in jail activities and never violated jail rules.

Connor is serving a five-year sentence for her role in the group violence causing the death of Bali police officer Wayan Sudarsa in August last year.