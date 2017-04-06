Santos Organics Staff Charity Fund supporting local community groups

SIX local not-for-profit projects have secured funds from the Santos Organics Staff Charity Fund.

Fully funded projects include The Byron Youth Theatre presenting performances, workshops and community evenings promoting healthy and sustainable living and eating throughout 2017 and 2018, Byron Hinterland Seed Savers temperature controlled seed bank and Byron Bay Homeless Alliance's rental and office costs for a support service for those in need throughout the Byron Shire.

Part funded projects include The Madhima Gulgan Australian Rainforest Foundation Project employing local indigenous staff to undertake bush regeneration in the Byron Hinterland, Future Feeders' development project to continue developing an urban farm model , and the Plastic Free Byron Boomerang Bags project, to supply accommodation providers in the Byron Shire with reusable bags for their patrons, significantly reducing the need for plastic bags in Byron Bay.

Santos Organics became a not-for-profit environmental charity in December 2017 and moved from being a community owned social enterprise into being a fully registered not-for-profit organisation with a purpose to enhance the natural environment.

General manager Michael Lyon said: "The unit holders' decision to restructure was a powerful move for our local food system, with our customers' purchases supporting a range of local environmental projects. We look forward to further developing our grant funding model this year to be able to strengthen the many vital community projects throughout the Byron Shire.”