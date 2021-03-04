Menu
A woman has faced court on almost 500 fraud charges after allegedly transferring cash from a vet clinic into accounts belonging to her and her husband.
Crime

Woman fights 500 vet hospital fraud charges

by Amber Wilson
4th Mar 2021 3:13 PM
A SANDY Bay woman has pleaded not guilty to almost 500 fraud charges after she allegedly transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Bellerive veterinary clinic into accounts belonging to her and her husband.

Each alleged transfer between 2017 and 2019 ranged from a few hundred dollars to several thousand dollars.

Rachel Naomi Perri, 48, appeared in the Hobart Magistrates Court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to 497 counts of computer-related fraud and one count of using a computer with intent to defraud.

According to court documents, police allege Ms Perri used online banking to transfer money from the Tasmanian Veterinary Services for her own benefit.

The company runs an animal hospital at Clarence Street, Bellerive.

Ms Perri will appear in the Supreme Court of Tasmania over the charges on June 7.

