Sandhills refurbishment completed

FUN LEARNING: Rose, aged four, enjoys the new facilities at Sandhills Early Childhood Centre. Byron Shire Council

A $255,000 refurbishment at Sandhills Early Childhood Centre was completed recently.

The improvements, which included upgrades to learning spaces, the kitchen, bathrooms and laundry were funded via a grant from the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund (SCCF).

Janelle Rapley, Byron Shire Council's Children's Services Coordinator, said the grant has made an incredible difference to the centre, which was in desperate need of an upgrade.

"Sandhills is a not-for-profit community childcare centre which has a committed parents' committee and for many years has been offering play-based early childhood education to thousands of children in Byron Bay,” Ms Rapley said.

"The refurbishment of the centre has made an incredible improvement to our learning spaces for the children and staff are delighted as well,” she said.

"We currently have 95 children enrolled here and we offer a preschool program as well as a long day care service for children from five months old to six years old.