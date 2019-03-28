Sand returning to Clarkes

G'DAY mates,

Small waves again this week in the Shire with not too much to rave about. There has been a small yet consistent swell coming in from the east with only the open beaches getting a few waves on the right tides. There is plenty of sand between Wategos and The Pass that is starting to drift into Clarkes Beach and cover up some of the rocks. The water is still warm and clear so has been great just to get out there for a few small waves or at least a swim.

Jordy Lawler from North Narrabeen in Sydney and Hawaiian Alessa Quizon have claimed victory in Sydney at the 2019 Vissla Surf Pro and the Women's Pro presented by Sisstrevolution World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 6000 event at Manly Beach in Sydney. The waves were small but totally contestable with some radical surfing and high scores coming into the mix.

Next week we have the massive Quiksilver Pro Championship Tour on the Gold Coast from Wednesday, April 3 where we see Soli Bailey in the very first heat of the competition. The Women's CT #1 is also happening with the Boost Mobile Pro. This is an awesome opportunity for all the Shire's surfing crew to get up the coast and watch some of the best surfers in the world do their thing and let's hope the swell picks up for the contest. You can check all the action on www.worldsurfleague.com .

Happy days and catch you at the Quikky Pro.

Gaz #stylesurfingbyronbay