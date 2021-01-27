Sam’s surprising Sunrise confession

Sunrise host Sam Armytage opened up about her New Year's Eve wedding to horse breeder Richard Lavender during a candid chat on Kyle and Jackie O this morning.

And after almost eight years in the co-hosting chair on Sunrise, Armytage admitted she could "easily" see herself stepping away from the show "down the track" for life in the country with her new husband.

And while the newlyweds look happy and serene in wedding photos posted to Armytage's Instagram account, the TV star, 44, revealed that on the eve of the wedding, she was going through something of a public breakdown.

"(The wedding) was very last minute - we decided to do it just after Christmas. Dad was the one who said, 'Just do it. Get it done.' It's quite stressful organising a wedding - even a small one for 10 people - in three days," she said.

"I ordered my dress online and it didn't turn up, so I had to race to Bondi Junction to rebuy the dress and there were none left, and I was in tears … to anyone who saw me in tears that dad, running the length of Bondi Junction Westfield, I apologise."

It all came together! Sam and Richard at their New Year’s Eve wedding. Picture: Instagram/sam_armytage

The wedding gods were smiling on her, though - the Carla Zampatti dress she'd ordered arrived at the local post office the night before the wedding. She then enlisted her regular Sunrise make-up artist to help her out with the finishing touches on the big day.

SAM'S FUTURE AT SUNRISE

Armytage seemed to hint that she may not have a long future ahead with Sunrise, which she has co-hosted since 2013.

Now, Armytage splits her time between Sydney, where she co-hosts the showfrom 5.30am each weekday morning, and weekends spent with Lavender on his Southern Highlands property: "(Sunrise) WON'T move the studio down to Bowral," she said with mock annoyance.

Jackie O told Armytage she sensed she "might give up Sunrise at some stage."

Armytage flashing her engagement ring on Sunrise.

"Well I'm under contract, so I can't," Armytage sighed, before correcting herself: "...but I'm very happy at my job!"

She admitted she could "easily" see herself quitting Sunrise "down the track" for a full-time life with her husband in the country.

"There's a lot of adrenaline in TV or anything live, and I would miss that. But at the same time, you don't want that adrenaline all the time, because I don't think that's good for you. I've been a journo for 22 years… I'm very old."

Kyle's advice to listeners: "Watch Sunrise every day… because you never know when she's going to pull the pin."

"They might use that for the promo in 2021!" Armytage laughed.

HER NEW LIFE WITH RICHARD

Elsewhere during her chat with Kyle and Jackie O, Armytage squirmed as the pair pressed her for details on the origins of her relationship with Lavender, who owns a 40-hectare, $2 million property in the Southern Highlands.

They first met at a party in the area, she revealed. "It was the end of the party … and you know me, I like a champagne."

Armytage says Lavender gave her a ‘lingering glance’ the night they met.

She didn't go home with him that night: "If you really like them, that's not an option. But he gave me the lingering glance …"

Their first kiss came later, on his farm.

She described her new weekend life as a country wife: Lavender works outside on the farm and "sometimes I stay inside and have a gin and tonic".

"You've got the best life now!" said Jackie O.

